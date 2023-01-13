Read full article on original website
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
kzimksim.com
MO bill aims to protect people who try to help hazing victims
A Missouri lawmaker wants to protect people who try to help a victim of hazing. State Representative Travis Smith is proposing a bill that would shield from criminal prosecution anyone who calls 911 to report a person in need of medical help, or who remains at the scene to help until first responders arrive.
kzimksim.com
Missouri Department Of Health Discusses XBB.1.5 ‘Kraken’ Variant
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Nathan Koffarnus says COVID-19 numbers are trending downward, compared to December’s numbers for the month of January, but that might not be that way for long. He says there’s a new subvariant that’s sweeping through parts of the U.S. called XBB.1.5.
kzimksim.com
Governor to deliver annual State of the State address this week
Governor Mike Parson will deliver his State of the State address this week. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit School District’s Countersuit Against Missouri Attorney General Seeks To Set A Precedent
The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the...
St. Louis City, County officials respond to new law banning camps, sleep on state-owned land
A new Missouri law prohibits people from sleeping, camping or setting up shelter on state-owned land.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social security benefits
Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes social security benefits, and now one lawmaker wants to use the state's extra cash to change that.
kttn.com
Audio: Area man found guilty for his part in participating in United States Capital Riot
(Missourinet) – An area man has been found guilty of two misdemeanor charges for participating in the riot at the United States Capital in January 2021. The trial was scheduled for January 13th. Cruz had been charged with parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building and entering or...
missouribusinessalert.com
Parson’s plan to give state workers raises gets Missouri Senate leadership support
Republican and Democratic Missouri Senate leadership agree with Gov. Mike Parson that state workers need another pay raise. What those raises could look like is yet to be finalized, but Parson already has submitted his plan. Under Parson’s proposal, which was announced Wednesday, state workers would see an 8.7% cost-of-living...
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
koamnewsnow.com
MDC announces regulation changes for 2022/23 Deer Season
(MDC) - The Missouri Department of Conservations is making a few regulation changes for the 2022/23 Deer Season. The MDC says Missouri's Surveillance and Management Plan was revised in 2022 to adapt to the changing status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) observed. Because deer numbers are increasing in most counties...
ksmu.org
Missouri attorney general announces $800,000 settlement with Springfield-area timeshare exit companies
Calling it a “major win for consumers,” Attorney General Bailey said in a written statement that Vacation Consulting Services, along with three other companies owned by businessman Brian Scroggs, failed to let consumers out of their timeshare vacation agreements as promised. Defendants agreed to settle the case for...
Study shows where the most generous Missourians live
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON RECOMMENDS COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENT AND SHIFT DIFFERENTIAL INCREASE FOR STATE TEAM MEMBERS
Governor Mike Parson has recommended an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2.00 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities. The recommendation would also help strengthen workforce recruitment and retention. The recommendation was included...
State Rep. introduces bill that would create a 'murder registry'
A new bill in the state legislature would create a registry for people on parole after being jailed for murder. Similar to a sex offender registry, it would alert neighbors to one’s history.
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
