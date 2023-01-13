ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Independent

Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors

Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine.  While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
MO bill aims to protect people who try to help hazing victims

A Missouri lawmaker wants to protect people who try to help a victim of hazing. State Representative Travis Smith is proposing a bill that would shield from criminal prosecution anyone who calls 911 to report a person in need of medical help, or who remains at the scene to help until first responders arrive.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Department Of Health Discusses XBB.1.5 ‘Kraken’ Variant

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Nathan Koffarnus says COVID-19 numbers are trending downward, compared to December’s numbers for the month of January, but that might not be that way for long. He says there’s a new subvariant that’s sweeping through parts of the U.S. called XBB.1.5.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
MISSOURI STATE
MDC announces regulation changes for 2022/23 Deer Season

(MDC) - The Missouri Department of Conservations is making a few regulation changes for the 2022/23 Deer Season. The MDC says Missouri's Surveillance and Management Plan was revised in 2022 to adapt to the changing status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) observed. Because deer numbers are increasing in most counties...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Study shows where the most generous Missourians live

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
MISSOURI STATE

