Florida offers 2024 4-star WR Chance Robinson

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson received an offer from Florida Friday afternoon. He announced the news on Twitter.

Robinson is the No. 132 overall prospect and No. 23 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 22 player in Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Robinson holds 23 Power Five offers.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

The Gators’ 2024 recruiting class contains three commits. They are Willis (Texas) four-star quarterback DJ Lagway, Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star linebacker Myles Graham and North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School four-star running back Chauncey Bowens.

Robinson currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $66K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.