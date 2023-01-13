ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida offers 2024 4-star WR Chance Robinson

By Joe Spears
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbKxQ_0kDvL9LW00
Chad Simmons/On3

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson received an offer from Florida Friday afternoon. He announced the news on Twitter.

Robinson is the No. 132 overall prospect and No. 23 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 22 player in Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Robinson holds 23 Power Five offers.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Florida State as the favorite to land a commitment from McFall at 47%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

For more Florida recruiting intel, check out Gators Online.

The Gators’ 2024 recruiting class contains three commits. They are Willis (Texas) four-star quarterback DJ Lagway, Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star linebacker Myles Graham and North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School four-star running back Chauncey Bowens.

Robinson currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $66K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Breaking: Gators land transfer commitment from former Alabama OT Damieon George

The Florida Gators have wanted to address the offensive tackle position, with bodies ready to hit the ground running for the upcoming season later this fall. Over the course of the weekend the Florida staff hosted Alabama offensive line transfer Damieon George. As a high school recruit George never visited Florida's campus, but clearly that changed when it came time for his second recruitment as a transfer. The Gators staff did a great job with the massive Texas native, and following his time in Gainesville, he pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his staff.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December

The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fsunews.com

Remembering Rosewood 100 Years Later

This past week, Jan. 8-14, Floridians, scholars and descendants of survivors from the Rosewood Massacre gathered together in Gainesville to remember and reflect on the 100th-year anniversary. On Jan. 1, 1923, a mob of white men in Levy county began a deadly rampage on the town of Rosewood after responding...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gators Softball former star and current UAA Assistant Academic Advisor arrested for DUI

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kendyl Jean Lindaman, 24, was arrested early this morning and charged with driving under the influence. She is a former Gators Softball player and was a Student Assistant Coach for the Gators Softball program for the 2022 season; she is currently an intern and Assistant Academic Advisor for the University of Florida Athletic Association.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Buffalo pass their physical vs. Celtics

Historically, the rivalry between The Villages and Trinity Catholic (Ocala) on the hardwood is often decided by physicality and toughness. That much held true Friday night inside of a packed VHS Athletic Center, where the Buffalo imposed their will — particularly in the second half — to roll to a 76-49 victory over the visiting Celtics.
THE VILLAGES, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Ocala, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Vanguard High School - Ocala soccer team will have a game with Trinity Catholic High School on January 16, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bishop Berlin visits Mt. Pleasant UMC

Members of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church filled the old, historic building with music, prayer, and laughter on Sunday morning as they welcomed the newly appointed Bishop of the Florida Conference of United Methodist Churches. “Mt. Pleasant UMC is an important place in the Florida conference because it is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston earns split with Newberry

A near-capacity crowd was on hand to see two of the top boys basketball teams in the state go head-to-head on Friday night in Levy County. That action was intense early between rivals Newberry and Williston, and after a slow start the host Red Devils pulled away for a 67-53 win.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Teen injured in Gainesville shooting

A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

MusicGNV announces lineups for next 3 Live & Local concerts

Bo Diddley Plaza, named for a locally connected music legend, will provide a stage for dozens of local musicians to make a name for themselves in the next three months. MusicGNV, a program by the storytelling-focused nonprofit Self Narrate, announced its lineups Monday for the next three shows in its Live & Local concert series.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
97K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy