Franklin David Brogdon was born on February 15, 1944, in Bascom, Florida, to Phillip Brogdon and Clara Mae Tidwell Brogdon. He attended Kynesville School and graduated from Cottondale High School in 1962. He served as a woodlands firefighter with the Florida Forest Service for 40 years and then returned in 2009 to lead a burn team and teach “his boys” how to manage woodlands fries and become the men he was so proud of. He loved his family and friends, hunting and fishing, and the deer, hummingbirds, butterflies and flowers in his yard. He was a wonderful and loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend. He attended Damascus Freewill Baptist Church since his childhood and his family was also part of Oak Grove Church in the Paramore community. He was a member of the Marianna Elks Lodge #1516 since 1988 and served as an officer for 10 years and as Exalted Ruler from 1999- 2000.

BASCOM, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO