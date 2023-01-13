ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart opens up on how much the University of Georgia means to him

By Andrew Graham
 3 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Kirby Smart loves Georgia, his current employer and alma mater. After the Bulldogs won a second-straight national title under Smart on Monday, the head coach sounded off on what the school and football program means to him.

Georgia helped shape smart into who he is today, he said, and credited it with much of his success. He also said the goal now is to pay it forward.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today without the University of Georgia. I was lucky to go, to get a chance to go the University of Georgia,” Smart said. “And I want to give back to a place that has meant so much to my life and to my families life and has given so much to us. So I don’t think you can do that without honoring them with how you work. And the standard you try to set. That’s my selling point.”

Smart played defensive back at Georgia in the mid-to-late 1990s. He rejoined his alma mater as head coach in 2015, leading Georgia to an 8-5 mark. Smart’s Bulldog squads have only lost more than two games in a season once since then, going 11-3 with a loss in the national title game after the 2018 season.

Smart also spun off a brief aside about Georgia alum Billy Payne, former chairman of Augusta National golf course and the man who helped bring the Olympics to Atlanta.

Smart discussed how much Payne benefitted from and sought to give back to Georgia.

“Yeah, it means everything. The University of Georgia meant so much to me. I’ll never forget the speech I heard Billy Payne give and how much Georgia meant. He met his wife there and he gave back to the University of Georgia every way possible. He helped bring the Olympics. And then all he wants to do is give back to the university that gave to him,” Smart said.

Comments / 0

 

