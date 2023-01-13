ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue will add Arkansas S Anthony Brown from transfer portal

By Tom Dienhart
 3 days ago
The Purdue secondary will be bolstered by the addition of safety Anthony Brown.

Brown will have four years of eligibility in West Lafayette. He arrived at Arkansas in 2022 but saw no action and redshirted.

Brown will join a secondary that welcomes back both starting safeties: Cam Allen and Sanoussi Kane.

The 6-0, 181-pound Brown and a teammate were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in November. Each was suspended for a game. That incident happened following Arkansas’ loss to Liberty. According to the police report, Brown pushed an officer who was trying to move him off the street and onto the sidewalk.

Classified an athlete, Brown was a three-star prospect who played multiple positions at Milan (Tenn.) High School. He committed to Arkansas over reported offers from Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee and many others.

