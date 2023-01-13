ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, VT

sevendaysvt

Burlington Progressives Release Public Safety Plan

Progressives on the Burlington City Council held a press conference on Tuesday to release what they say is a holistic approach to improving public safety in the city. The Prog push comes five days after Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, released a public safety plan of his own. The issue is likely to be top of mind for voters heading into Town Meeting Day elections in March.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

St. Joseph’s Orphanage memorial to honor former residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington closed in 1974 and former residents since then have been sharing stories of abuse. Now, an exhibit on display at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington chronicles those stories and a new healing garden at the former site is in the works.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

DANVILLE, VT
nhbr.com

Four Upper Valley communities gear up to form power-pooling plan

Four Upper Valley communities are poised to be in the initial group of local governments receiving their electricity from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit is set up in a way to pool the buying power of municipalities while insulating them from financial risk. It’s scheduled to launch in Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Plainfield in April or May.
LEBANON, NH
mynbc5.com

Winooski School District ribbon-cutting ceremony postponed

WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski School District is postponing its ribbon-cutting celebration due to scheduling conflicts. The district originally intended to have its official ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate a series of major renovations, but now officials are rescheduling the event sometime between March 20 and April 7. NBC5...
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville on January 17. Police say they observed Jasmine Lund, of Lyndonville, standing outside on Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. Officer Harris said he knew Lund to have and active warrant. The warrant is out of Essex...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Rutland organization launches text line for crisis support

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland provider wants young Vermonters to feel more comfortable seeking mental health services. Rutland’s Community Care Network has implemented a 24-7 crisis text line available to anyone needing support during a mental health emergency. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to get the program going. It allows anyone seeking help to get in touch with the network’s crisis clinicians immediately, and in a form that they say may be more fitting for younger adults and adolescents.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County health care startup to fold

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford

A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department.  The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
HARTFORD, VT

