Read full article on original website
Related
Burlington Progressives Release Public Safety Plan
Progressives on the Burlington City Council held a press conference on Tuesday to release what they say is a holistic approach to improving public safety in the city. The Prog push comes five days after Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, released a public safety plan of his own. The issue is likely to be top of mind for voters heading into Town Meeting Day elections in March.
Former Windsor principal settles lawsuit over 2020 ouster
Windsor-area school authorities have agreed to pay Tiffany Riley a total of $650,000 to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit she brought against her former employer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Windsor principal settles lawsuit over 2020 ouster.
Hinesburg residents and officials frustrated by mail delivery delays
“While we are aggressively hiring across Vermont, with the unemployment rate in the state currently at 2.5%, we’re not seeing the numbers we’d like to at our hiring events,” said Steve Doherty, a regional postal official. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hinesburg residents and officials frustrated by mail delivery delays.
WCAX
St. Joseph’s Orphanage memorial to honor former residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington closed in 1974 and former residents since then have been sharing stories of abuse. Now, an exhibit on display at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington chronicles those stories and a new healing garden at the former site is in the works.
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
nhbr.com
Four Upper Valley communities gear up to form power-pooling plan
Four Upper Valley communities are poised to be in the initial group of local governments receiving their electricity from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit is set up in a way to pool the buying power of municipalities while insulating them from financial risk. It’s scheduled to launch in Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Plainfield in April or May.
mynbc5.com
Winooski School District ribbon-cutting ceremony postponed
WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski School District is postponing its ribbon-cutting celebration due to scheduling conflicts. The district originally intended to have its official ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate a series of major renovations, but now officials are rescheduling the event sometime between March 20 and April 7. NBC5...
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
wamc.org
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
David Goodman’s ‘Vermont Conversation’ turns 10
The weekly public affairs radio program and podcast is sponsored by VTDigger and airs on WDEV. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Goodman’s ‘Vermont Conversation’ turns 10.
WCAX
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less
Funds need to follow the encouraging words. The growing gap between the cost of providing integrated high-quality care and the funds available is unsustainable. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville on January 17. Police say they observed Jasmine Lund, of Lyndonville, standing outside on Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. Officer Harris said he knew Lund to have and active warrant. The warrant is out of Essex...
Text threat shuts down Milton school dance
School staff couldn't verify the threat, but locked down the school as a precaution.
WCAX
Rutland organization launches text line for crisis support
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland provider wants young Vermonters to feel more comfortable seeking mental health services. Rutland’s Community Care Network has implemented a 24-7 crisis text line available to anyone needing support during a mental health emergency. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to get the program going. It allows anyone seeking help to get in touch with the network’s crisis clinicians immediately, and in a form that they say may be more fitting for younger adults and adolescents.
WCAX
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate
The former bakery, which closed suddenly in 2021, was purchased by a real estate company affiliated with U-Haul in November, according to documents from the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate.
Police investigate death of man who was incarcerated in Vermont prison
Shawn Gero, 29, had been incarcerated at the St. Albans prison since December 2022. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigate death of man who was incarcerated in Vermont prison.
WCAX
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford
A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department. The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
Comments / 3