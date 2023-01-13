Gamecocks set to host transfer portal visitors, Latest on in-state target

Related
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ. AD Mitchell is a former four-star recruit out of Cane Ridge (TN) as a member of the Class of 2021, per the On3 Consensus. Mitchell was the No. 301 recruit in the nation, the No. 45 wide receiver and the No. 8 recruit out of Tennessee.
Mississippi State WR Lideatrick Griffin withdraws from the NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick ‘Tulu’ Griffin has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday. On3’s Matt Zenitz confirmed the news. Griffin is one of the top returning receivers for Mississippi State and also returns kicks. In 13 games for the Bulldogs...
Transfer portal ends, Auburn's 2024 QB recruiting begins: Welcome to Inside the 20, Episode 38
Inside the 20: On today’s episode of Inside the 20 with Jeffrey Lee and Keith Niebuhr — an Auburn Live podcast — we focus on the Tigers’ efforts on the trail. -Jeffrey and Keith take a closer look at Auburn’s recruiting in the 2024 class, including the potential top target at quarterback.
Warchant TV: FSU transfers Byers, Cypress, Holmes discuss factors in selecting Florida State
Florida State has the one of the nation’s top transfer portal classes according to On3, and on Wednesday morning, three of the players, including one who has been with the team since August, discussed their recruitment to FSU and the quick bond they’ve developed with head coach Mike Norvell, his assistants and their teammates.
Kansas State WR Brenen Hawkins intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
Kansas State wide receiver Brenen Hawkins intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday. Hawkins will have multiple years of eligibility remaining. Hawkins redshirted for Kansas State in 2021. He didn’t record any statistics in 2022. Hawkins played high school football at Colleyville Heritage...
Michigan TE Colston Loveland breaks down Indiana transfer AJ Barner, 'stud' early enrollee, more
Michigan Wolverines football tight end Colston Loveland is coming off an outstanding first collegiate campaign that saw him earn Freshman All-American honors by On3. He discusses being the most experienced returner at his position, other young players who are impressing him, incoming transfer AJ Barner and more.
Elite 2025 Ohio State CB commit Jontae Gilbert to visit SEC power
Elite 2025 cornerback Jontae Gilbert is set to take a visit to major SEC program.
Notre Dame football releases full 2023 schedule
The first chapter in Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career, a 9-4 campaign with a victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, is finished. It’s time to look ahead to the second. Wednesday morning provided an opportunity to do so. Notre Dame released its full 2023 schedule. Freeman...
Nate Oats confirms Alabama basketball team's available vs. Vanderbilt amid Darius Miles capital murder charge
Alabama head coach Nate Oats confirmed the rest of the team would be available for the game Tuesday on the road against Vanderbilt. Darius Miles, who was a member of the basketball team, was charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris over the weekend. Miles was immediately dismissed from the team.
Cornerback transfer Fentrell Cypress eager to uphold 'DBU' legacy at Florida State
All-ACC cornerback Fentrell Cypress arrives at Florida State with a great deal of hype and a respect for the Seminoles' tradition as 'DBU.'
Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda withdraws from NCAA Transfer Portal
Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda isn’t leaving Lincoln just yet, as he’s withdrawn his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. The Cornhuskers wide out originally entered the portal all the way back in October, but he’ll be staying put with Nebraska after a couple months of uncertainty.
Update on enrollment status of Alabama transfer Damieon George
An update on the enrollment status of Alabama offensive lineman transfer Damieon George, who committed to the Florida Gators on Monday.
On3 Consensus four-star DL Kamarion Franklin is Ole Miss' can't-miss prospect in 2024
2024 Lake Cormorant (Miss.) defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin is this cycle's top target. Here's the latest.
LISTEN: Could Ole Miss really take THREE quarterbacks from the NCAA Transfer Portal?
Ben Garrett and Chuck Rounsaville talk all the latest rumors and scoop on Ole Miss football and football recruiting.
LSU expected to host big DT for official visit
LSU is targeting one of the top uncommitted defensive tackles in the nation for its 2023 class. What's the latest on his visit plans?
With film crew now tailing Cormani McClain, Miami Hurricanes and other programs await the next act in his recruiting circus
The latest act in the Cormani McClain recruiting circus was performed in Colorado, as the Miami commit visited there. What's next?
Miami Hurricanes offer top receiver in 2025 class: 'I was like, Wow!’
The No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class received an offer from Miami this week, giving him nearly a dozen total offers.
Tidbits: LSU coaches hit the road recruiting
LSU's coaching staff is back on the road recruiting after the dead period was lifted, getting out to see top targets around the country.
Miami Hurricanes join race for 2024 four-star 4-star CB who now has offer: "I was just very excited"
Miami didn't offer a four-star Palm Beach defensive back until Jan. 12, but the blue-chip recruit said the Canes have a chance this early into the 2024 cycle.
Penn State freshmen Kaytron Allen, Drew Shelton talk first season with the Nittany Lions
Penn State played two freshmen a considerable amount during their first season in State College. Kaytron Allen and Drew Shelton discuss it here.
On3.com
Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
98K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0