That booth between the benches can be a bit of a dangerous spot for ice-level hockey analysts. Former NHLer Jamal Mayers is the latest to take a puck to the head while occupying the small space during a game between the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche. Mayers could be seen holding his head after the incident. According to Twitter, he was given six stitches by a member of Colorado's medical staff and barely missed a beat as he got right back into what he was there to do. Mayers himself said he thought he had managed to get out of the way, but wasn't quite fast enough.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO