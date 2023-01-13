In their first playoff game since 2016, Daniel Jones led the New York Giants to a win against the Vikings. The Giants offense was on fire due to the Vikings terrible defense on the pass. New York paved their win through Daniel Jones passing for 24/35 with two touchdowns and no interceptions. This performance gives Daniel Jones the confidence to be a good QB for the Giants future. Along with having a good passing game, Jones rushed for 78 yards showing his mobility in the playoffs. After the win, the media, teammates, and coaches praised Jones’s abilities as a QB and a leader post-game. The Giants win in the playoffs proves Daniel Jones, even with his flaws, can win.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO