The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By John Harbaugh's Decision

What is John Harbaugh doing? The Baltimore Ravens, despite having multiple timeouts remaining, have let a ton of time tick off the clock late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Baltimore is trailing Cincinnati, 24-17, with less than 10 seconds remaining on Sunday evening. Harbaugh's coaching ...
Yardbarker

Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future

After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission

Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission. "I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he ...
Larry Brown Sports

Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency

Tom Brady’s plans for the 2023 season are unclear, but a new report indicates that there is already a preliminary list of teams to watch if the quarterback does decide to play and test free agency. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Brady would at least consider returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, partly... The post Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was roasted for his questionable decisions on the final meaningful play of Sunday’s playoff loss to the New York Giants. The Vikings needed to convert on 4th-and-8 from near midfield to keep their season alive, trailing by a touchdown and out of timeouts with 1:44 left in regulation. One would... The post Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Add All-Pro To Wild Card Roster

The San Francisco 49ers elevated two for the Wild Card round. The San Francisco 49ers made two roster decisions before their Wild Card game Saturday. The 49ers will play their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an afternoon game Saturday. Battling several injuries in the secondary in the late season it looks like the 49ers will be turning to a former All-Pro cornerback for help against the Seahawks.
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?

JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
Yardbarker

Why Daniel Jones Is The New York Giants QB

In their first playoff game since 2016, Daniel Jones led the New York Giants to a win against the Vikings. The Giants offense was on fire due to the Vikings terrible defense on the pass. New York paved their win through Daniel Jones passing for 24/35 with two touchdowns and no interceptions. This performance gives Daniel Jones the confidence to be a good QB for the Giants future. Along with having a good passing game, Jones rushed for 78 yards showing his mobility in the playoffs. After the win, the media, teammates, and coaches praised Jones’s abilities as a QB and a leader post-game. The Giants win in the playoffs proves Daniel Jones, even with his flaws, can win.
