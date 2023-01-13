Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Missouri rejected almost 500 vanity license plates in 2023. Here's the list
You've got to love a good vanity license plate — a customized tag that makes you want to whip out your phone and snap a photo to share with friends. Missouri's Department of Revenue receives hundreds of applications every year for personalized plates. But it doesn't approve all of them.
YAHOO!
We asked Minnesota leaders if they’ll return some of the $17.6 billion surplus. Here’s what they said.
Minnesota has a historic $17.6 billion budget surplus as lawmakers work to craft the next two-year state budget that’s expected to top $55 billion. We asked Minnesota political leaders: “Are you committed to giving back some of the budget surplus?”. Here’s what they said:. Gov. Tim Walz,...
YAHOO!
Rooks: $450 ‘relief’ checks provided, now Maine can get down to business
A month after it was put on the docket, the Legislature swiftly passed and Gov. Janet Mills signed a “Winter Energy Relief” bill on its regular opening day, Jan. 4. The $474 million spending proposal, LD 3, was a curious production, about which more in a moment. It...
YAHOO!
Hunting licenses revoked in West Virginia's largest deer poaching case
Jan. 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — Seven of eight area residents, including two former sheriff deputies and a past Allegany County emergency medical services chief, sentenced in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case have had their hunting licenses revoked, for now. The case — which spanned three counties, involved...
YAHOO!
Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorney Ben Crump to represent them
The family of a Springfield man who died Dec. 18 after being transported by two LifeStar Ambulance Service Inc. workers is retaining the services of a noted civil rights attorney who has represented the families of those killed in police brutality incidents. Ben Crump of Tallahassee, Florida-based Ben Crump Law...
YAHOO!
Wanted fugitive faces extradition to Pennsylvania
Jan. 14—A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. According to Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, deputies were conducting welfare checks in the early morning hours Saturday in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance due to the winter weather and road conditions.
YAHOO!
Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine, but 2 Calif. tickets come close
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine matched Friday night's winning numbers to score the lottery game's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. But two people who bought tickets in California — one in Riverside and the other in Burlingame — matched 5 numbers for prizes of more than $900,000 each.
YAHOO!
Falls man will face misdemeanor charges for shooting and killing his three pet dogs
Jan. 13—Niagara County prosecutors have determined that a Falls man, accused of killing his three pet dogs in what animal welfare advocates have called a "brutal act of animal cruelty," will be charged with misdemeanor crimes rather than felonies. Investigators with the SPCA of Niagara originally requested arrest warrants...
YAHOO!
St. Paul Midway Baseball calls it quits after 33 years
After more than three decades of swinging for the fences, a storied St. Paul youth baseball organization is calling it quits. St. Paul Midway Baseball, the nonprofit program of the Dunning Boosters that helped launch Minnesota Twins great Joe Mauer, has announced it will not continue to offer its signature sport.
YAHOO!
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance
Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
YAHOO!
South Fulton missing man case upgraded to homicide investigation after victim’s remains found
A previously reported missing man has been named as the focus of a homicide investigation by the South Fulton Police Department. Malik Bonny, 23, was reported missing on Nov. 30. His remains were found in a vacant home in the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst Trail on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD:...
Comments / 0