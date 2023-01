Cameron, Missouri- Opal Marie Dice, 79, passed away January 13, 2023. Opal (Collier) Dice was a survivor. She was raised in a broken home with no father in her life and suffered abuse. She had a whole lot stacked against her in the early years, but she is truly an example of how a person can completely change when they meet Jesus, no matter what their story is.

CAMERON, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO