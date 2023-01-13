Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
NBA Podcast: Thunder, Blazers, and the West's muddled middle
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. What's powering the Thunder's surge, and how likely are they to make the play-in? How relentless driving is making up for their lack of shooting. It's all coming together for Josh...
theScore
Pistons' Duren loses passport ahead of Paris game vs. Bulls
One member of the Detroit Pistons could be forced to stay behind when the team travels to France for Thursday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Pistons rookie center Jalen Duren lost his passport ahead of the game, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic. The team is "working and hoping" to fix the situation in time, per Edwards.
theScore
LeBron becomes 2nd player to reach 38K career points in loss to 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James eclipsed the 38,000-point mark for his career Sunday, accomplishing the feat on a first-quarter jumper from the top of the key against the Philadelphia 76ers. He joins Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to crack the milestone in NBA history. With...
theScore
Grizzlies beat Suns 136-106, extend winning streak to 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are making lengthy winning streaks an annual occurrence. Ja Morant scored 29 points, Desmond Bane added 28 and the Grizzlies extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with a 136-106 win over the injury-depleted Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Memphis set...
Chris Ford, Celtics Champ Who Made First 3-Pointer in League History, Dies at 74
Chris Ford, a former player and later head coach for the Boston Celtics credited with scoring the first 3-pointer in the history of the NBA, died Tuesday, his family said in a statement through his longtime team. He was 74. No official cause was given, though The Press of Atlantic City reported that he died in a Philadelphia hospital after suffering a heart attack earlier in the month. The family said: “Chris was beloved by his family, friends and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans and the entire Celtics family.” Ford,...
theScore
Houston, Kansas stay atop Top 25 while FAU enters for 1st time
Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of Top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history. Eleven teams in the Top 25 went down on...
theScore
Vikings GM expects Cousins back, discussed contract with Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday he anticipates Kirk Cousins returning as the team's quarterback in 2023 and that he's had an "initial dialogue" with Justin Jefferson's agent on an extension. "It's our expectation that he'll be our quarterback," Adofo-Mensah said, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "I can't...
theScore
Suns' Cam Johnson set to return from 37-game absence vs. Nets
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is planning to return Thursday from a 37-game absence against the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced. The career 39.2% 3-point shooter has played in just eight games this season due to a torn meniscus. The Suns went 15-22 without him. Johnson vaulted into a starting...
Five unforgettable Philadelphia sports fan moments
The Giants are headed to Philadelphia on Saturday to face the Eagles in a pivotal playoff matchup. They should not expect a friendly welcome. Philadelphia fans have treated visiting fans with vitriol and anguish for decades. So if you are making the trip to Lincoln Financial Field for Saturday night’s contest, we wish you the best of luck. Setting Philadelphia ablaze after Super Bowl LII Ever hear the saying, “Act like you’ve been there before?” Well, when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018, they quite literally hadn’t been there before, and it showed. In the moments after...
theScore
LeBron frustrated with officiating: 'It's not making sense'
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took issue with the NBA's officiating following a narrow 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. James expressed his frustration with how officials have managed games this season, writing on Twitter that "it's not making sense" to him and "frustrating as hell" when refs say they didn't see contact.
theScore
Report: Spurs' Poeltl gaining significant interest from Raptors, Celtics
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl is gaining significant interest from the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Austrian big man apparently declined a four-year, $58-million contract extension from the Spurs prior to the campaign, Charania adds. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
theScore
Draymond fueled by Wizards hecklers: 'They got me going'
Draymond Green had six points while his Golden State Warriors were tied with the lowly Washington Wizards heading into the fourth quarter before an unlikely source motivated the four-time All-Star. Two Wizards fans sitting near the scorer's table heckled the Warriors, specifically Green, all game, which didn't go unnoticed by...
theScore
NFL attendance reaches 6-year high in 2022
The NFL experienced a big jump in attendance numbers this season. The average crowd size at an NFL game during the 2022 regular season was 69,442, the highest mark since 2016 and the second-largest figure in the last 19 years, according to an analysis by Sports Business Journal. The league...
theScore
2023 Baseball HOF preview: Can controversial candidates gain ground?
JAWS: 47.2 (92nd at SP) Year on ballot: 5th (10.7% in 2022) Pettitte has the Yankee charm on his side, and it's probably why he keeps hanging around. He never won a major award, but he was a constant and consistent presence on the mound for most of his career, and he tops the Yankees' record books in many pitching categories. Pettitte crafted a stellar postseason resume, pitching in eight World Series - seven with New York and one in Houston - while winning four rings and earning 2001 ALCS MVP honors.
theScore
Hurts making progress in recovery from shoulder injury ahead of divisional round
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said quarterback Jalen Hurts will be a full participant in Tuesday's practice ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the New York Giants. "He'll be ready to roll today, full go," Sirianni said. Hurts wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday. He suffered a shoulder...
theScore
NHL Tuesday player props: 3 forwards to target
We started the week on a positive note with our shot props as two of the three players - Tyler Toffoli and Alex Pietrangelo - hit their overs with a couple of shots to spare. We'll aim for another winning night with three more plays for Tuesday's slate. William Nylander...
theScore
Cousins: Loss vs. Giants 'probably the toughest' of career
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said falling short in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card game loss to the New York Giants might be his most bitter pill to swallow. "It hurts. ... This is probably the toughest loss I've had in my career," Cousins said postgame. Minnesota had an opportunity to tie...
theScore
Jim Harbaugh staying at Michigan in 2023 amid NFL interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return for his ninth season with the program, university president Santa Ono announced Monday. Harbaugh reportedly attracted interest from the NFL's Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers to fill their head coaching vacancies and interviewed with the Broncos last week, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
theScore
Report: Bruins, Pastrnak make progress in extension talks
The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak appear to be closer to getting a deal done. The two sides made progress in extension negotiations last week, TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday's edition of "Insider Trading." Pastrnak, a pending unrestricted free agent, has vaulted into the Hart Trophy conversation during his...
theScore
Chargers' Staley: 'I'm as frustrated as anybody' over blown lead vs. Jags
Four days after his team blew a 27-0 lead in the wild-card round, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley expressed his disappointment Wednesday with how Los Angeles' season ended. "I'm as frustrated as anybody that's a Chargers fan over what happened," Staley said. "Because there's no one investing as much as we are in what happened."
Comments / 0