Read full article on original website
Related
wtxl.com
Patchy fog and warmer temperatures to start Tuesday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy areas of fog are showing up near the I-10 corridor and in parts of South Georgia Tuesday morning. Visibility may be reduced down to a mile or less at times in denser areas of fog. Fog mixes out after the sun comes up, and...
wtxl.com
New dress code draws ire of women in Missouri's state House
Female lawmakers are subject to a stricter dress code in the Missouri House of Representatives this legislative session. The House passed the rules package 105-51. It says women must be dressed in "business attire" that includes a jacket or cardigan. They cannot wear a dress or blouse that reveals their shoulders.
wtxl.com
Could dogs be the key to curing childhood cancer?
GRAFTON, Mass. — Hidden behind her grey whiskers, Jellybean, a 4-year-old Golden Retriever mix from Rhode Island, could hold the key to curing some forms of childhood cancer. But all she really cares about are treats. "She's such a good girl," Jellybean's dad Zach Mendonca said on a recent...
Comments / 0