Who Is Kanye West's Alleged New Wife Bianca Censori? Get To Know The Yeezy Designer

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
It appears Kanye West isn't completely "Heartless," as he recently tied the knot with Bianca Censori , according to reports.

The controversial rapper allegedly married the Yeezy fashion designer in Beverly Hills on Thursday, January 12, however the fiery flames have yet to file an official marriage certificate that would make their union legally binding, as OK! previously confirmed.

After the secret ceremony, West, 45, and Censori, who's in her late 20s, were spotted coupled up wearing their statement wedding bands — which seemingly confirmed the seriousness of their nuptials.

KANYE WEST MARRIES YEEZY DESIGNER BIANCA CENSORI IN A SECRET CEREMONY: REPORT

Just last month, the Grammy winner dropped a new song with the title "Censori Overload" on his Instagram in a since-deleted post — which has now been revealed as a tribute to his hot new wifey.

"And the Bible said, 'I can’t have any more sex 'til marriage,'" part of the leaked lyrics stated.

Fans freaked out after West was spotted with a mystery blonde woman on Monday, January 9, less than two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian , however, reports confirmed the unidentified lady was in fact Censori — who must have just recently dyed her naturally brunette-colored hair.

The social media influencer indefinitely deactivated her Instagram account, followed by 16,500 users, after news broke of her shocking new spouse.

Censori has worked as the Head of Architect at Yeezy, West's company, since November 2020, according to the bombshell's LinkedIn profile.

KIM KARDASHIAN LOOKS UNBOTHERED AS SHE DONS SKIMPY BATHING SUIT IN SAUNA AFTER EX KANYE WEST SPOTTED WITH NEW WOMAN — PICS

Prior to her career as a fashion designer for the rapper — who has recently been stripped of all brand partnerships after he spewed endless antisemitic comments — Censori attended the University of Melbourne in Australia, where she obtained her bachelor's degree in architecture in 2017 and her masters in 2020.

Similar to her alleged new hubby , Censori founded her own jewelry company, Nylons, shortly after she graduated from high school.

It's likely the couple's relationship quickly heated up from professional to pleasure as Censori's time at Yeezy increased and West's marriage to Kardashian declined.

The shoe and apparel company runs a tight-knit network of around 80 employees, so it wouldn't be too difficult for the duo to cross each other's paths.

