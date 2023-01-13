ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plover, WI

Plover to consider site plan for Wendy's in Crossroads Commons

By Caitlin Shuda, Stevens Point Journal
Stevens Point Journal
Stevens Point Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkjOy_0kDvIf8M00

PLOVER – Village leaders are considering plans for a Wendy’s in Plover.

According to village documents, Plover’s Plan Commission will meet Monday to review a site plan to build a 2,000-square-foot drive-thru Wendy’s restaurant at 1215 Commons Circle in Plover, next to the Jiffy Lube building.

If plans are approved by the Plan Commission and the Village Board, it would mark a return of Wendy’s to central Wisconsin. The chain operated a location at 5347 U.S. 10 in Stevens Point after landowners annexed the land to Stevens Point in 1993, but it closed and was remodeled to become a Qdoba in 2017.

The restaurant in Weston closed last September, the chain in Marshfield closed in 2012, and a location closed in Wisconsin Rapids in 2007.

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The modern cabin is located on Owl Ridge Road and is about 15 minutes from downtown Wausau. It includes unique amenities like a heated floor, a bidet, an Amazon Echo, and more. Owner Randy Bangs said the design of the cabin is modern but comfortable. “It’s...
WAUSAU, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: The hypocrites at DNR

MADISON — A few years ago, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an investigation the agency ridiculously dubbed “Operation Crusty Crab. The target: Aquatic pet retailers and wholesalers accused of carrying illegal species. In many cases, the sting picked on small mom-and-pop stores like Sharon Woolhether’s Natural World Aquariums in Fond du Lac.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
939thegame.com

Wausau Committee Votes to Explore Iron Works Property For New DPW Facility

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau’s Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee voted to move forward with planning for a new Department of Public Works Fleet Maintenance facility on Thursday. Following a 45-minute presentation from consultants the members decided to select the current Iron Works building on South 10th...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Lakeside Recovery to reopen at North Central Health Care

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeside Recovery in Wausau is a residential treatment that helps people struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. North Central Health Care is bringing it back after three years. The program shut down in 2020 when they could no longer do group sessions and needed the space for COVID-19 patients.
WAUSAU, WI
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

2 children among injured in Merrill area crash

Two children and an adult were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash near Merrill. The crash, between a pickup and an SUV, was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of CTH J and Joe Snow Road. An initial investigation shows a 61-year-old man driving the pickup failed to stop, running the stop sign and striking the SUV.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 11, 2023

Larry James Boneck passed away on Monday, January 9th, 2023 after 77 wonderful years of life. He was born in Wausau, WI on September 25th, 1945 to Walter “Bud” and Emily (Kundo) Boneck. As a child, Larry’s family relocated to Florida where he attended high school in Pompano Beach. He proudly enlisted in the Navy after high school where he served 4 tours in the Vietnam War. Upon return from his deployment, Larry met and was united in marriage to Kathy Schultz on July 20th, 1968.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Investigation underway after body pulled from Portage Co. pond

An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was pulled Sunday from a pond in Portage County. Numerous departments responded to the 1600 block of Robin Lane in the town of Linwood at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday when a 911 caller reported a vehicle partially submerged in a pond on private property. When the first units arrived, they found a truck partially submerged in the ice. After a rescue swimmer from SPFD made contact with the vehicle, it was determined that the sole occupant, a man, was dead.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield

(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wwisradio.com

Fight Outside Oshkosh School Lands Several Adults and One Student in Jail

(Oshkosh, WI) — A fight outside a school in Oshkosh landed several adults in jail. Police were called to Merrill Middle School in Oshkosh yesterday afternoon. They say two students got into a fight, and then their family members showed-up. Officers took ‘several’ of the adults and one of the students into custody. Other students were kept inside the school until the situation calmed down. There’s no word yet on possible charges.
OSHKOSH, WI
houston-today.com

Questions about care after Abbotsford woman’s burns not taken seriously

An Abbotsford senior is now recovering from third-degree burns, infection and skin-graft surgery at Vancouver General Hospital, after local doctors repeatedly concluded that her burns weren’t serious. On Dec. 12, 75-year-old Ruth Harris was making some soup when she accidentally spilled the entire contents of a boiling kettle into...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WSAW

Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County. Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
abc17news.com

Adults arrested after forcing their way into middle school

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WLUK) — Several adults and one juvenile were arrested after they forced their way into an Oshkosh middle school following a fight. Police say the day’s events started with a fight between two students at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave. Around 2:15 p.m.,...
OSHKOSH, WI
Stevens Point Journal

Stevens Point Journal

815
Followers
324
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Stevens Point area.

 http://stevenspointjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy