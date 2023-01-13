Plover to consider site plan for Wendy's in Crossroads Commons

PLOVER – Village leaders are considering plans for a Wendy’s in Plover.

According to village documents, Plover’s Plan Commission will meet Monday to review a site plan to build a 2,000-square-foot drive-thru Wendy’s restaurant at 1215 Commons Circle in Plover, next to the Jiffy Lube building.

If plans are approved by the Plan Commission and the Village Board, it would mark a return of Wendy’s to central Wisconsin. The chain operated a location at 5347 U.S. 10 in Stevens Point after landowners annexed the land to Stevens Point in 1993, but it closed and was remodeled to become a Qdoba in 2017.

The restaurant in Weston closed last September, the chain in Marshfield closed in 2012, and a location closed in Wisconsin Rapids in 2007.

