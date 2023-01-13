ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crypto DEX Sushi Could Explode 900% in Market Dominance This Year, Says CEO – Here’s Why

Decentralized exchange (DEX) Sushiswap (SUSHI) hopes to grow its market share tenfold in 2023, according to Jared Grey, the project’s CEO. Grey says in a new blog post that Sushiswap plans to release its new DEX aggregation router in the first quarter of the year, a move he thinks will increase the project’s swap volumes.
Anthony Scaramucci Makes Prediction on Future of Crypto, Ups Conviction After FTX ‘Betrayal’

SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says crypto is on the verge of unleashing a “wave of economic innovation.”. In a new interview at the Blockchain Hub Davos 2023 event, Scaramucci says people shouldn’t give up on crypto just because of the high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the criticism of the industry that the debacle brought.
Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats

The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
Crypto Exchange Binance Burns Over $575,000,000 in BNB Following Token Update

The chief executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume says that the platform has torched $575 million worth of its native asset in its latest quarterly burn. In a new blog post, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says that the crypto exchange has destroyed a total of 2,064,494 Binance Coin (BNB) in its 22nd overall burning event and first quarterly burn of 2023.
Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Forming Bull Trap As Recession Brews

A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing a warning to investors, saying that Bitcoin’s (BTC) latest bounce is likely a bull trap ahead of a looming recession. In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s price increase in 2023 is similar to its past three relief rallies, which were followed by lower legs down.

