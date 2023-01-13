Read full article on original website
Analytics Firm Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Witnessing Highest Profit-Taking Level in Over a Year
New data from crypto analytics firm Santiment suggests that traders may believe the top two leading digital assets by market cap are about to find their local tops. According to Santiment, crypto traders are taking profits on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the highest levels seen since 2021. “Are...
Anthony Scaramucci Says One Catalyst Could Send Bitcoin Flying, Predicts 2023 Will Be ‘Recovery Year’ for Crypto
Skybridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says Bitcoin (BTC) could go on a massive surge in the next few years. In a new interview with CNBC at a crypto conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Scaramucci says that Bitcoin could soar by more than 370% within three years. Scaramucci calls 2023...
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Unveils Bullish Outlook for Bitcoin – Here’s How High BTC May Soar
Veteran trader Peter Brandt is predicting a bullish scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) that could propel the king crypto to a fresh all-time high in two years. Brandt tells his 692,600 Twitter followers that while it is within the realm of possibility for Bitcoin to launch a new bull market this year, in reality, nobody knows what will really happen.
Popular Crypto Trader Predicts Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Short Squeeze to $30,000 – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed analyst believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is setting up for a massive short squeeze that could catapult the king crypto to levels unreached in over six months. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 554,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely gearing up for a rally to $30,000, a price level it hasn’t seen since June 2022.
$600,000,000 in Liquidations Hit Short Sellers As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins Pop
Crypto short sellers are drowning in a deluge of liquidations as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins rally. According to liquidation data from CoinGlass, the crypto markets have experienced more than $180 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours alone. Since January 13th, short sellers have been hit...
Crypto DEX Sushi Could Explode 900% in Market Dominance This Year, Says CEO – Here’s Why
Decentralized exchange (DEX) Sushiswap (SUSHI) hopes to grow its market share tenfold in 2023, according to Jared Grey, the project’s CEO. Grey says in a new blog post that Sushiswap plans to release its new DEX aggregation router in the first quarter of the year, a move he thinks will increase the project’s swap volumes.
SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci Makes New Crypto Bet With Investment in Trading Software Venture: Report
Hedge fund veteran and crypto bull Anthony Scaramucci is reportedly making investments in a new trading software firm created by the former president of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.US. According to a new report by Bloomberg, the SkyBridge Capital founder and CEO is deploying some of his personal money to invest...
Largest Ethereum Whales Pounce on Shiba Inu, Accumulate Over $85,500,000 Worth of SHIB: On-Chain Data
The biggest Ethereum (ETH) whales in existence are eyeing up Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB), according to on-chain data. Keeping track of the 500 biggest whales on the Ethereum network, blockchain tracker service WhaleStats says that SHIB is the third largest holding among the cohort, excluding stablecoins and staked Ether (stETH).
Kevin O’Leary Doubles Down on Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulation, Predicts Unregulated Crypto Exchanges ‘Go to Zero’
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is doubling down on crypto markets despite being involved with the collapse of FTX, which he was a paid sponsor of. In a new interview with Kitco, O’Leary reveals his current strategy for accumulating Bitcoin (BTC), and gives his outlook on the development of regulation in the crypto industry.
Anthony Scaramucci Makes Prediction on Future of Crypto, Ups Conviction After FTX ‘Betrayal’
SkyBridge Capital chief executive Anthony Scaramucci says crypto is on the verge of unleashing a “wave of economic innovation.”. In a new interview at the Blockchain Hub Davos 2023 event, Scaramucci says people shouldn’t give up on crypto just because of the high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX and the criticism of the industry that the debacle brought.
Three Altcoins Are Flying Under the Radar and Primed To Absolutely Rip, Says Popular Trader
A top crypto trader says he thinks three under-the-radar altcoins including decentralized exchange ThorChain (RUNE) are gearing up for strong surges. Starting with decentralized storage network Filecoin (FIL), the crypto analyst believes that there’s no resistance for the altcoin until it hits $5.80. “I think FIL is going to...
XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Turns Green as Commercial Bank Runs Pilot Program for New Digital Currency System
XRP‘s most prominent rival is rallying this week as a Ukrainian banking giant announces the results of using its blockchain in a new digital currency system pilot program. Stellar (XLM) is a multi-currency transaction network for storying and moving money across the blockchain. XLM, the Lumen, is the native...
Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats
The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
One Indicator Suggests Bitcoin Still Has Much To Prove Despite Rally to $21,000, Says Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A popular crypto analyst says one closely followed indicator suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) still has much to prove even after mounting a strong rally. In a new strategy session, Benjamin Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains at historical lows. The RSI is...
Crypto Exchange Binance Burns Over $575,000,000 in BNB Following Token Update
The chief executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume says that the platform has torched $575 million worth of its native asset in its latest quarterly burn. In a new blog post, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says that the crypto exchange has destroyed a total of 2,064,494 Binance Coin (BNB) in its 22nd overall burning event and first quarterly burn of 2023.
Top Analyst Says Bitcoin Surge Could Be Start of Massive Rally – Here’s How High BTC May Go
A closely followed crypto strategist is unveiling a bullish outlook for Bitcoin now that BTC is trading above $20,000. Pseudonymous analyst Cheds tells his 297,300 Twitter followers that a big rally may be in the cards for Bitcoin, with BTC poised to print a bullish reversal structure. “Above $18,200 opens...
Coin Bureau Forecasts New Lows for Crypto Market This Year – Here’s the 2023 Forecast
The host of popular YouTube channel Coin Bureau says he expects the crypto downturn to extend through 2023. In a new discussion on YouTube channel Digital Asset News, crypto analyst Guy Turner says he monitors traditional markets because of their correlation with crypto. “There’s a lot to look out for...
Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin Bottoming Out Like 2018 Amid ‘Unprecedented’ Macro Climate
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is forming a bottom similar to 2018 but under very different macroeconomic conditions. In a new interview with Scott Melker, McGlone compares Bitcoin’s recent rally into the $20,000 range to BTC’s bottom formation in 2018 at the $5,000 price level.
Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Forming Bull Trap As Recession Brews
A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing a warning to investors, saying that Bitcoin’s (BTC) latest bounce is likely a bull trap ahead of a looming recession. In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s price increase in 2023 is similar to its past three relief rallies, which were followed by lower legs down.
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Risk Assets Very Bullish This Year With Crypto Markets Popping Out of the Water
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal says a changing macroeconomic backdrop makes him very bullish on risk assets like crypto. In a new Real Vision Finance video, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that a deceleration of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes could serve as a tailwind for both traditional and crypto markets.
