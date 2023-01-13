The chief executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume says that the platform has torched $575 million worth of its native asset in its latest quarterly burn. In a new blog post, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says that the crypto exchange has destroyed a total of 2,064,494 Binance Coin (BNB) in its 22nd overall burning event and first quarterly burn of 2023.

6 HOURS AGO