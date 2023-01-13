ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders?

By Kevin Quinitchett
WHETHER it's at home games or away games, the Dallas Cowboys don't have to look too far for support.

The former Super Bowl champions are often backed by the franchise's cheerleading team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PClN4_0kDvIFNa00
The lives of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are captured in their CMT reality show Making the Team Credit: Getty

Directed by Kelli Finglass, the 36 members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team are:

  • Caroline
  • Jalyn
  • Kelcey
  • Ashlee
  • Chandi
  • Kat
  • Claire
  • McKenzie
  • Armani
  • Dani
  • Darian
  • Elli
  • Jada
  • Jessica
  • Marissa G
  • Victoria
  • Ashlinn
  • Christina
  • Jensen
  • KayDianna
  • Kelee
  • Kleine
  • Lea
  • Madeline
  • Megan
  • Rebecca
  • Tori
  • Tyra
  • Amanda
  • Kali
  • Kally
  • Karley
  • Kayla
  • Kylie
  • Marissa P
  • Sophy
  • Zhenya

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders were founded in 1961, the year after the team was first established by the NFL.

Regarding the cheerleading squad's decades of success, director Finglass told NBC: "It takes energy and enthusiasm and passion just to keep an organization relevant and still at the top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHtN5_0kDvIFNa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InK6U_0kDvIFNa00

"Just in the past couple of years, the cheerleaders have performed with Queen, Aerosmith, and Cirque de Soleil.

"They've done Saturday Night Live, from Oprah to Jay Leno and every show in between.

"The cameras kind of showcased that on the sidelines, and caught the attention of the nation, and that's when everything truly exploded."

Four-year member Kat commented: "Kelli always says that we're a bouquet of flowers and I think that's the best analogy for us.

"We all represent different things, but when we come together, it's so beautiful."

The organization earned its own CMT reality TV show titled Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.

The program first premiered on the above-mentioned network on September 29, 2006, and has been on the air for 16 seasons.

Making the Team is also available to stream via Paramount+ and Hulu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUI5n_0kDvIFNa00
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders made an appearance on The TODAY Show with Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Credit: Getty

How much do Cowboys cheerleaders make?

According to NBC Sports, Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are paid an estimated yearly salary of $75,000.

Their salary is reportedly broken down into $500 per match or $15 to $20 per hour.

This is considered a higher income than the regular earnings usually paid to NFL cheerleaders.

The league pays them $150 per game, which adds up to $22,500 annually.

