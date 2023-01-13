ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings vs. Giants Wild Card preview and predictions

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Wild Card round is upon us and we had a rarity in that all six games are rematches from the regular season, including the Minnesota Vikings taking on the New York Giants.

These two teams played each other on Christmas Eve where the Vikings came out victorious on a 61-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph to win 27-24.

Even though we are just three weeks removed from Christmas Eve, these two teams won’t be exactly the same. Our staff along with the managing editor of Giants Wire Dan Benton gave our predictions for Sunday’s game.

Record: 13-4

This is set up to be a tremendous football game. Both teams have outperformed expectations this season but all of that gets thrown out the window with the playoffs being a brand new season. The Vikings are getting healthier and are proving to be less reliant on Jefferson. The key to winning the game for the Vikings will be taking advantage of Wink Martindale’s aggressive defense with screens behind the blitzes and misdirection to get defenders thinking rather than reacting. The Vikings will do just enough to get the win, this time without needing a 61-yard field goal.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Giants 23

Judd Zulgad-Vikings Wire Columnist

Record: 12-4

The Vikings are slight favorites in this game but many are picking this as their upset of the weekend. It’s easy to see why considering these teams appear to be pretty equal — the Vikings’ victory over the Giants on Christmas Eve took a last-second, 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph — but after a 13-win season in which the Viking often were called frauds, we’re going with the home team to continue its season in another close contest.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Giants 24

Matt Anderson-Vikings Wire Contributor

Record: 2-0

The Minnesota Vikings needed a last-second field goal by Greg Joseph to put away the New York Giants on Christmas Eve. This Sunday, the Vikings put the Giants away way before that. All season, we’ve heard how the Vikings are frauds, yet they ended the season with 13 wins. Meanwhile, the Giants started 7-2 and lost five of their last eight, and no one is calling them frauds. The Vikings are at home, and the national media still isn’t giving them respect. They earn that this week. I expect the Vikings to start fast on offense and the defense to apply constant pressure to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and force him into turnovers.

Prediction: Vikings 27 Giants 17

Kevin Fielder-Vikings Wire Contributor

Record: 1-0

The Giants took the Vikings down the wire a few weeks ago and this game shouldn’t go much differently. Both teams are talented in different spots and offer the coaching upside to make up for any supposed laps in talent. Still, star players usually win games in the postseason.

With these two teams close at quarterback, there’s an opportunity for the Vikings’ offensive studs to take over. The Giants likely won’t have an answer for Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson — most teams don’t, frankly — and that’ll be the difference when the rubber meets the road.

Prediction: Vikings 29, Giants 23

The Giants brought it down to the wire last time and the Vikings needed to set a franchise record to beat Big Blue as time expired. Since then, the Giants have gained both health and confidence. The returns of Adoree’ Jackson and Xavier McKinney can not be overstated. Meanwhile, the Vikes have some OL issues they’re dealing with and that will play into the Giants’ favor. I once again expect a very close game that comes down to the end but this time, I think New York takes it in an upset.

Prediction: Giants 30, Vikings 27.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

