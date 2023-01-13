Read full article on original website
Related
Carmi takes Battle of the Bulldogs in Overtime
The opening night of the 43rd annual Carmi-White County Invitational Tournament started off with a bang. Fairfield took down Evansville Day in a 61-57 thriller in Game 1, but they couldn’t match the excitement that would take place in Game 2 between Harrisburg and Carmi-White County. The maroon Bulldogs...
Local Sports Recap – January 17, 2023
The Carmi-White County Bulldog basketball team defeated Harrisburg in overtime last night by a final of 53-49 in the opening night of the Carmi-White County Invitational Tournament. Mitchel Edwards led the Bulldogs in scoring with 24 points, Bryce Conner scored 11, Landon Driscoll scored 10, Gavin Holloman scored 4, Tyler Goemaat and Trey Dixon both scored 2. Carmi improves to 14-4 on the season, they will face Mt. Vernon, Indiana on Thursday.
Friday The 13th Was Filled With Doom And Gloom For Two Area Residents
At around 8:20 p.m. 30 year old Derek Oguinn of Eldorado was arrested during a traffic stop for Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. He was also for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and given a written warning for Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Expired Registration. Oguinn was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. He paid bond and was released.
Open Line-ON DEMAND- Dr Jessica Cook Of Pro Rehab Announces Carmi Location Coming Soon
In this episode of Open Line-ON DEMAND- Heather talks with Dr Jessica Cook of Pro Rehab and the upcoming opening of the new Pro Rehab clinic in Carmi. Cook tells us about the different services that will be provided and explains her specialty in Pelvic Health. Tune in for more!
John Fred Obermeier
John Fred Obermeier, 89, of Norris City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Enfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He was born on July 9, 1933, in Okawville, Illinois, the son of John H. and Ella M. (Bordewisch) Obermeier. John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Kathryn Marie Shubert on September 10, 1955, and she preceded him in death on November 18, 2021. He was a member of the Norris City American Legion Post 109, and the Farm Bureau. John was a transport truck driver for over 30 years, with Farm Services in Norris City.
Judge Denies Request For New Trial For Convicted Murderer Brody Murbarger
Brody I. Murbarger appeared in Wayne County Court on Friday. In front of packed courtroom Defense Attorney Christian Baril moved for a Motion for a Judgment of Acquittal or a new trial; stating that his client was unable to receive a fair and impartial verdict in Wayne County. Among the several reasons for the motion, Baril cited local and national media coverage, social media, and rumor; claiming Murbarger was convicted of murder in the public eye prior to jury selection. Other reasons included witness testimony being hearsay evidence, causing a bias among the jury. The defense also argued that text messages read in court held no relevance to the case, serving only to further bias the jury. Appearing in court for the State of Illinois, Michael Falagario, along with Myra Yelle-Clark, argued that jury selection was properly handled by the judge, stating that out of over 50 potential jurors interviewed 14 impartial jurors were selected. It was also argued that the testimony heard in the trial, along with text messages between the defendant and victim, serve to motive. Witness testimony not only painted the picture of a long-standing relationship between Murbarger and Nichols, but laid out the relevant details of the relationship according to Illinois Rule of Evidence 803. The subject of Murbargers relationship goes to motive, the texts add context to that motive. The state also made it known that out of 7500 recovered text messages between the defendant and victim, less than 30 were used in court. Ultimately Judge Molt denied the defenses motion for acquittal or new trial stating that “This was a tragedy for the community and both families,” but that before making his initial ruling he had considered appropriate study of case law and found no reason for a change of venue. Murbarger was found guilty of first-degree murder in the in the 2014 disappearance and killing of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in October 2022 after only an hour of jury deliberation. Sentencing for Murbarger has been set for January 25, 2023 in Wayne County Court.
