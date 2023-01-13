Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE
(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
Report: Des Moines Officers Justified In Deadly Shooting Of Armed Teen
(Des Moines, IA) -- A state investigation has found three Des Moines Police officers were justified when the shot a 16-year-old male last month, resulting in the teen's death. Police were called to a residence in the 400 block of East McKinley December 26th, after a man called 911 to report his stepson T.J. was armed and pointing a gun at him. Body cam footage shows the teen armed, negotiations with the teen, and more than 70 please by officers, T.J.'s grandmother, and T.J.'s friend to put the handgun down. Instead he raised it at officers and was shot 14-times by police on site, resulting in the teen's death.
Interstate, Highways closed in western Nebraska due to heavy snow
(Grand Island, NE) -- Numerous highways and Interstate 80 are closed in central and western Nebraska due to Wednesday's winter storm. I-80 & Highway 30 are closed from Grand Island the Colorado and Wyoming state lines. A handful of stretches of highways in the central part of the state are closed including Highways 2, 88, 92, 183 and 40. The Nebraska Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to not drive around barricades or road blocks. A shocking two feet of snow has fallen in some parts of Nebraska, with the heaviest snow being reported in Custer County in central Nebraska.
Man Convicted Of Robbery In Polk County On Escape Status From Work Release
(Des Moines, IA) -- A search is underway for man on escape status from the Fort Des Moines Work Release Facility. The Iowa Department of Corrections says 25-year-old Emondre Montrell Henderson, who was convicted of 1st Degree Robbery in Polk County left the facility without permission Sunday afternoon and has not returned.
Ankeny Police Traffic Unit to Conduct Enforcement Project
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Police Traffic Unit will be working between the 100 block and 1000 block of NE 5th Street. Police say the enforcement project is due to complaints from residents about drivers speeding in that area. The enhanced police presence in the area will have officers looking for all traffic violations, including speeding. The Ankeny Police Department is reminding drivers to wear their seatbelts, drive sober, and follow posted speed limits.
South Dakota fugitive arrested in Bellevue
(Bellevue, NE) -- A South Dakota fugitive is arrested in Bellevue. Bellevue Police say just before 9:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to the WalMart near 15th and Cornhusker in an effort to locate a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for a sex offender violation. Police say the suspect, 44 year old Jeremy Ammerman, was located in the parking lot, sitting inside of a Lincoln Navigator. Investigators say Ammerman had a female associate, 47 year old Kellie Peterson of Wisconsin, with him. BPD says Peterson was outside of the vehicle when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot of Walmart.
Des Moines Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man faces charges in the city’s third homicide of 2023. Police say 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker stabbed a 33-year-old man around 11:30 Saturday night. The man died at a local hospital. Parker was arrested just after 3 a.m. He's charged with first-degree...
