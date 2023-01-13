(Des Moines, IA) -- A state investigation has found three Des Moines Police officers were justified when the shot a 16-year-old male last month, resulting in the teen's death. Police were called to a residence in the 400 block of East McKinley December 26th, after a man called 911 to report his stepson T.J. was armed and pointing a gun at him. Body cam footage shows the teen armed, negotiations with the teen, and more than 70 please by officers, T.J.'s grandmother, and T.J.'s friend to put the handgun down. Instead he raised it at officers and was shot 14-times by police on site, resulting in the teen's death.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO