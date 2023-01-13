ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder Defeat Nets For Third Straight Win

The Thunder stretched their winning streak to three with a 112-102 win on the road against Brooklyn. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey tied for the team-high with 28 points to lead Oklahoma City to the win. Giddey fell just short of a triple-double after posting nine rebounds and nine assists. Lu Dort added 22 points and knocked down five shots from beyond the arc as OKC improved to 21-and-23. The Thunder have now won five of their last six. Seth Curry led Brooklyn with 23 points off the bench. Nic Claxton and Royce O'Neal both posted double-doubles in the loss. Claxton recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds while O'Neal had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Simmons missed the game with a back injury while Kevin Durant remains sidelined with an MCL sprain. The Nets have lost two in-a-row to fall to 27-and-15.
T-Wolves Defeats Cavaliers 110-102

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN--- Cleveland looked forward to ending this 5 game west road trip with a win as they faced the Timberwolves at the Target arena in Minneapolis. The Cavs would go back and forth with Minnesota and would end up leading the game at one point by 14 points. However, as the Cavaliers went into a cold spell, the T-Wolves would get hot and pull within three points to end the third quarter. In the fourth, the Timberwolves would pull away and never look back as they secured the win 110-102. Leading the way for Minnesota was Anthony Edwards with 26 points and 7 assist. Allen and Garland both lead the way for Cleveland with 19 points each.
