Names released in Morton County fatal head-on crash
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the names in a head-on crash in Morton County on Saturday where one woman died, and another was injured. Twenty-four-year-old Kennedy Moccasin of Bismarck was driving northbound on Highway 1806, about 20 miles south of Mandan, on Thursday when the car crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic.
5 Of BisMan’s Smelliest Spots
We've all noticed it. There are certain areas in Bismarck-Mandan that have an unpleasant smell. For those who are not from the area, you might find this information useful. We've put together a list of the worst smelling spots in BisMan. Here are a couple areas where you should avoid any sort of "Lingering."
What’s happening this weekend? January 14-15
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. In this new weekend catalogue from KX, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here’s a few of our favorites from Bismarck and Minot […]
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days
The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
Hero braves 400-mile drive through a snowstorm to get kidney to a recipient
Transporting an organ is a tedious and urgent task even under normal conditions, let alone during a snowy blizzard. However, an organ transporter proved to be a hero as he was able to transport a kidney among high winds and heavy snow, per ABC News. Lucas Baker, a Trinity Medical Solutions Midwest division carrier, told the outlet that in his 10 years of delivering organs, he's gone the extra mile to bring organs or medical professionals to patients countless times.
In Case You Missed It: 1/9-1/15
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While many local businesses are planning to expand or move into Bismarck over the next year (including spas and full entertainment centers), the changing times have been difficult on others, with closures and concerns being a major feature of the most recent news. Added on to removals and hall of fame […]
Bismarck Rec & Leisure Show features one special boat
Melby showed off the Ranger 622 FS Pro which features a Mercury 400 V10 engine. The engine is the largest 400 to date.
Jennifer Odell chosen for open position on the Bismarck Park Board
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Park Board has filled their open position. Jennifer Odell has been chosen to join the committee. Odell will be seated at the January 19 meeting and will serve until June 2024. The position on the board opened after commissioner Wayne Munson resigned due to being elected to the Burleigh County Commission. Commissioners are usually elected to the Park Board, but this is not the first-time applications have been taken to fill a spot.
Longtime Mandan favorite for sale
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan is home to many small businesses and family-owned restaurants. Since 1946, Ohm’s has been a Mandan staple, known by many as “home away from home.”. “Ohm’s is my mom’s passion, the restaurant business is my mom’s passion,” said Rhonda Schantz, owner of Ohm’s...
Commission approves future addition for BSC
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BSC is looking to expand. On Tuesday night, the city commission approved a major subdivision plat near the National Energy Center of Excellence. The subdivision is named Technology Hill. The 19-acre plat will be for future educational use for the college. The Bismarck Planning and Zone committee previously approved the lot in December.
McQuade Distributing says Borrowed Bucks closing is a loss
And McQuade Distributing had been a major partner with the club, not just supplying the drinks, but using the bar as a host site for several big events including the kickoff to the McQuade Softball Tournament every June.
Braves boys basketball moves to 9-0, BHS hoops combine for 199 points at the Karlgaard
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There were six area games Your News Leader got to today, January 14th. Check out the highlights. Girls Basketball – Mandan 74, St. Mary’s 70 (2 OT)
Open Letter To The Bismarck Car Thief – DO THE RIGHT THING!
To the person or persons who stole a car yesterday ( Thursday, January 12th ) at the Gateway Mall parking lot... ...I sure hope you read this, I really do. I'm trying to understand the mindset of what was going on in your head when you chose THIS car to steal. Did you take a couple of seconds to let it sink in that by your actions you would hurt a human being that has done absolutely nothing to YOU? A young lady who comes to work - takes pride in what she does - then like ALL of us walks out expecting to get in HER car and drive home.
BRB: Tipsy times at the Bismarck Beerfest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a city as full of bars and independent breweries as Bismarck, it goes without saying that we’re big fans of beer. As such, it’s only natural that festivals and events frequently spring up to celebrate the accomplishments and new creations of local breweries. One of these events — known as […]
Crossroads Bar & Grill in Center to close
From January 15 to February 1, the bar will be temporarily closed. On February 4, they will be open for the Dart Shootout by Dakota Music, with a limited menu.
Bobcat inventors inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of brothers with North Dakota ties were inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame earlier this week. Cyril and Louis Keller invented the skid-steer which made the Bobcat Company a global brand. It’s been 65 years since the skid-steer rolled out. The machine...
Business Beat: Capital City Restaurant Supply moves to new home
They sell everything you need for a commercial kitchen, including grills, stoves, and coolers, as well as household kitchen tools.
Heritage Center hosts indoor snowball fight
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of snowball fights, you usually remember the cold from not only the wind, but from the wet snow hitting your face. However, for a couple of kids Saturday morning, they got to have all of the fun of snowball fight but from the indoors.
