Recall alert issued for over 61,000 Bissell wet and dry vacuums

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of more than 61,000 wet, dry vacuums made by Bissell.

Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums have been recalled because a circuit board in the device’s battery pack can overheat and smoke, posing a fire hazard, the CPSC said in the recall announcement.

The models affected include:

2551

2551W

25519

The vacuums have “Bissell” printed on their feet, and the model numbers can be seen when their clean water tanks are removed, the CPSC said.

They were sold by several retailers such as Walmart, QVC, Amazon and Costco, as well as directly from Bissell.

Owners are being told to stop using the vacuums immediately and to contact Bissell for a free battery pack. They can then take their vacuums to local Bissell-authorized service centers or schedule a free in-home repair.

There have been 66 reports of vacuums smoking or having a burning odor. There have been five reports of the battery packs catching fire.

Owners can contact Bissell by phone at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can also visit Bissell’s website for more information.

