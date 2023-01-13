Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Bill creates framework for ‘Rural Emergency Hospitals’ in Iowa
A bill introduced in the Iowa House would set up a state licensing process for “rural emergency hospitals.”. Federal rules now let small rural hospitals discontinue in-patient care and just provide an emergency room and outpatient services. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says this could be a financial lifeline for more than 30 small Iowa hospitals where very few patients are being admitted for an overnight stay.
Radio Iowa
Nominations now open for Character Counts awards
Individual Iowans, schools, teachers and organizations that go above and beyond in demonstrating good character traits can now be nominated for statewide recognition. Megan Wesselink is the communications coordinator for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines which hosts the Iowa Character Awards. “Annually, we recognize Iowans who show the Six Pillars of Character: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Good Citizenship,” Wesselink says. “So if you know someone in your life that displays those character traits, we welcome you to head on over to our website, raycenter.drake.edu/iowa-character-awards, and go ahead and nominate them.”
Radio Iowa
Gregg says pilot project to test EMS app in rural Iowa
Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg says the State of Iowa will be testing a smart phone app that could improve emergency response times in rural Iowa. “Last year on a trade mission to Israel I learned about the United Hatzalah model for EMS. Hatzalah is the Hebrew word for rescue,” Gregg says. “Think of it as Uber, but for EMS, allowing us to crowd source emergency responders. When an emergency occurs and 911 is called nearby trained volunteers are alerted through an app on their phone, allowing them to respond quickly and stabilize the patient until an ambulance arrives.”
Radio Iowa
Iowa man accused of murdering wife released from Minnesota prison
A former Iowan is being released from a Minnesota prison after spending nearly 25 years behind bars. Sixty-three-year-old Thomas Rhodes was accused of the 1998 murder of his wife. The Minnesota Attorney General on Friday vacated Rhodes’ conviction of first- and second-degree murder for a lesser conviction of second-degree manslaughter. Rhodes was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder after Jane Rhodes fell overboard and drowned during a nighttime boat ride on a lake at Spicer, Minnesota in July of 1998.
Radio Iowa
Events across the state celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Junior
Among the events underway in Iowa today to honor the birthday and legacy of Martin Luther King, Junior, jazz musicians will be performing a concert late this morning at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington. SCC’s music program coordinator, Daniel Pappas, says the tribute will feature members of the North...
