Individual Iowans, schools, teachers and organizations that go above and beyond in demonstrating good character traits can now be nominated for statewide recognition. Megan Wesselink is the communications coordinator for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines which hosts the Iowa Character Awards. “Annually, we recognize Iowans who show the Six Pillars of Character: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Good Citizenship,” Wesselink says. “So if you know someone in your life that displays those character traits, we welcome you to head on over to our website, raycenter.drake.edu/iowa-character-awards, and go ahead and nominate them.”

IOWA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO