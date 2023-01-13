Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Related
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Bleacher Report
Calais Campbell Urges Lamar Jackson, Ravens Contract: 'Can't Let a Guy Like Him Go'
Amid ongoing uncertainty regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens, his teammates believe the franchise should do everything in its power to ensure it doesn't lose him. "You can't let a guy like him go," veteran defensive end Calais Campbell told reporters Monday. "There's always some new,...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton 'Absolutely' Will Consider Texans HC Opening amid Broncos, Panthers Buzz
Don't rule the Houston Texans out in the Sean Payton sweepstakes. The former New Orleans Saints coach made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (h/t David Newton of ESPN) on Monday and said he would "absolutely" consider the AFC South team. The comments are notable because he revealed...
Bleacher Report
Colts HC Rumors: 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, Giants' Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale Eyed
The Indianapolis Colts are entering the race to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, but they are also considering New York Giants coordinators Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale for their vacant head coach role. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Colts formally requested to interview Ryan, who has also...
Bleacher Report
Michael Vick Urges Lamar Jackson to Play Through Knee Injury: 'Put a Brace on It'
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury, which has kept him out since he exited a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Fans were fine with Jackson sitting out in hopes of having him...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Geno Smith 'Will Be Back' with Seahawks in 2023 on New Contract
After leading the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs this season, quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly expected to be back with the team in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks will attempt to come to terms on a new contract with Smith before he hits free agency March 15:
Bleacher Report
Joey Bosa Rips Refs After Chargers' Loss to Jaguars: 'Sick of Those F--king People'
Joey Bosa is not a fan of referees. The Los Angles Chargers' edge-rusher went off on the officials following Saturday's 31-30 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, clearly upset with what he felt were a number of missed calls:. Sports Central LA @SportsCentralLA. "I need to be more accountable...
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Backs Lamar Jackson, Says Knee Injury Changed Career Trajectory
Few people in football history would know better what it is like to play with a knee injury as a mobile quarterback than Robert Griffin III, and the former Washington quarterback and current ESPN commentator backed Lamar Jackson sitting out Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Griffin shared a...
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski Says He Considered Joining Bills After Tom Brady Retired in 2022
NFL fans almost got to see Rob Gronkowski catch passes from Josh Allen. During an appearance on the New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), the all-time great tight end revealed he and the Bills discussed a potential signing after Tom Brady temporarily retired ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec: It Takes Refs 4 Years 'to Become Truly Competent' Due to Complicated Rules
When you're an NFL referee, there may be no substitute for experience. One NFL team executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that an official needs multiple years under his or her belt before finding a comfort zone. "It takes four years to become truly competent, based on the complicated nature...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton: Saints Want 'Mid-or-Later' 1st Rounder in Trade with Team That Hires HC
Sean Payton provided an idea of what the New Orleans Saints might require to allow him to take a new job in the NFL. During an appearance Monday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Payton said he expects the Saints to recoup a "mid-or-later first-round pick." He added the price tag could vary based on the draft capital of the team hiring him.
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Clock Management on Final Drive Ripped in Bengals Loss Without Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens put up quite a fight without Lamar Jackson, but they ultimately fell just short in a playoff showdown against the reigning AFC champions. The Cincinnati Bengals escaped the AFC Wild Card Game with a 24-17 victory on Sunday at Paycor Stadium and will face the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Yet their chances at a second consecutive Super Bowl were hanging in the balance until the final play even though Jackson was sidelined with a knee injury.
Bleacher Report
C.J. Stroud Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Ohio State Star Tops B/R Scouts' QB Rankings
In a move that will surely be welcome news for teams looking to find their next franchise quarterback, Ohio State signal-caller C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Monday. This comes as anything but a surprise, as Stroud was seen as a potential top pick throughout the college...
Bleacher Report
How the NFL's Top Potential Cap Casualties Could Affect 2023 Free Agency
While the NFL is still in the midst of its Super Wild Card Weekend, more than two-thirds of the league is now out of the playoffs, meaning a lot of fanbases are thinking about next year. And next year could involve some very high-profile players starting for new teams. The...
Bleacher Report
Mike McDaniel: I'd 'Be a Fool' Not to Embrace Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins 2023 Starter
Tua Tagovailoa missed Sunday's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills and suffered multiple concussions this season, but Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is looking forward to the quarterback being back under center in 2023. McDaniel told reporters he would "jump on the opportunity" for Tagovailoa to be the team's...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: Updated Picture, Schedule After Sunday's Wild Card
With just one game left in Super Wild Card Weekend, the AFC playoff picture is set ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs next weekend, and there is just one NFC game left to fill out that conference's bracket. On Monday, the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers face...
Bleacher Report
Jordan Addison Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; USC Star Ranked No. 2 WR By B/R Scouting
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft, he announced Monday. "To all my Pitt boys and my West coast men thank you for making this journey memorable forever... See you on Sundays," Addison wrote on Instagram. Addison had an...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Says Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'Wants to Exercise Power over Players'
There were few bigger stories in the NFL over the weekend than Lamar Jackson's unavailability for Sunday's wild-card loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the theories floating around is that Jackson, heading into unrestricted free agency, chose not to risk further injury by playing, which would have limited his leverage in contract talks. It was a storyline that John Harbaugh and the Ravens could have shot down, but that never really happened.
Comments / 0