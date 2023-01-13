ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Geno Smith 'Will Be Back' with Seahawks in 2023 on New Contract

After leading the Seattle Seahawks to the playoffs this season, quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly expected to be back with the team in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks will attempt to come to terms on a new contract with Smith before he hits free agency March 15:
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski Says He Considered Joining Bills After Tom Brady Retired in 2022

NFL fans almost got to see Rob Gronkowski catch passes from Josh Allen. During an appearance on the New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), the all-time great tight end revealed he and the Bills discussed a potential signing after Tom Brady temporarily retired ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec: It Takes Refs 4 Years 'to Become Truly Competent' Due to Complicated Rules

When you're an NFL referee, there may be no substitute for experience. One NFL team executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that an official needs multiple years under his or her belt before finding a comfort zone. "It takes four years to become truly competent, based on the complicated nature...
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Clock Management on Final Drive Ripped in Bengals Loss Without Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens put up quite a fight without Lamar Jackson, but they ultimately fell just short in a playoff showdown against the reigning AFC champions. The Cincinnati Bengals escaped the AFC Wild Card Game with a 24-17 victory on Sunday at Paycor Stadium and will face the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Yet their chances at a second consecutive Super Bowl were hanging in the balance until the final play even though Jackson was sidelined with a knee injury.
Bleacher Report

Mike McDaniel: I'd 'Be a Fool' Not to Embrace Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins 2023 Starter

Tua Tagovailoa missed Sunday's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills and suffered multiple concussions this season, but Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is looking forward to the quarterback being back under center in 2023. McDaniel told reporters he would "jump on the opportunity" for Tagovailoa to be the team's...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: Updated Picture, Schedule After Sunday's Wild Card

With just one game left in Super Wild Card Weekend, the AFC playoff picture is set ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs next weekend, and there is just one NFC game left to fill out that conference's bracket. On Monday, the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers face...
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec Says Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'Wants to Exercise Power over Players'

There were few bigger stories in the NFL over the weekend than Lamar Jackson's unavailability for Sunday's wild-card loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the theories floating around is that Jackson, heading into unrestricted free agency, chose not to risk further injury by playing, which would have limited his leverage in contract talks. It was a storyline that John Harbaugh and the Ravens could have shot down, but that never really happened.
