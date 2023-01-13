ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

thecomeback.com

Fallen Georgia star’s heartbreaking final tweet goes viral

Less than a week after celebrating their second-straight national championship, the Georgia Bulldogs were hit with some shocking and tragic news on Sunday morning when Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident. It’s a tragic scenario all around, but Willock’s final tweet is heartbreaking and really puts into perspective what kind of person he is.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
The Comeback

Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs just won their second consecutive national championship, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the College Football Playoff era and the first team overall to do it since the Alabama Crimson Tide did it back in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs are the clear kings of college football right now, Read more... The post Georgia commit has a bold message for Alabama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
The Comeback

Mark Richt reveals why Georgia is different

The Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship for the second straight season and will be going for the three-peat next year. And as former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt points out, Georgia is in a good position to do that based on the talent they’re returning next season. As Mark Richt Read more... The post Mark Richt reveals why Georgia is different appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark

Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX Sports

Sean Payton: Saints want mid-to-late first-round pick for me

The NFL head coaching carousel is in full swing and the most in-demand candidate is former New Orleans Saints head coach and current FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton, who will interview with multiple teams this week. Payton confirmed in a Monday appearance on "The Herd" that he is set...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

