ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Insider Gives Thoughts On Which QB the Colts Probably Won't Draft

By Drake Wally
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0yIy_0kDvE2Pu00

NFL Draft expert Lance Zierlein recently gave his revealing thoughts on which of the top quarterbacks the Indianapolis Colts probably won't draft.

With the NFL draft in three months, the Indianapolis Colts are faced with the number four pick .

Many experts and draft graders have been making their predictions that Indianapolis will take a new quarterback. With a collection of names that have been in that pool, there is one analyst who is close to the situation that believes general manager Chris Ballard will avoid one option.

NFL Media Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein is a name that is highly trusted in the drafting community, making great predictions and providing vital information to help fans and outside analysts better understand where certain teams are leaning. He also happens to be close to Ballard.

On his show, “The Bench with John and Lance," Zierlein gets into a discussion about the Colts and college quarterback sensation Bryce Young. What he says is very interesting in response to co-host John Granato bringing up the Colts trading future first-rounders for Young:

“What’s crazy is the guy (Ballard) who is one of my mentors in scouting, who hates small players, would move up for the guy who would be the smallest quarterback in the league in almost three decades,” Zierlein said.

This is a very reliable source who is about as close as you can be to Ballard, who says it's unlikely that he would like the idea of Young at quarterback for the Colts.

Ballard has brought up that smaller players aren’t his forte, and it’s easy to see the discrepancy in Young at 6’0” and only 194 pounds, who may measure even smaller at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Whereas C.J. Stroud and Will Levis are both 6’3” and north of 215 pounds (Stroud 218 and Levis 232).

Zierlein also mentioned near the end that it will depend on how much or little Colts owner Jim Irsay gets involved and makes the decisions.

At the end of the day, will Young’s stature truly matter that much to Ballard? It’s without question that Young has the skillset and talent to play at the NFL level, but it’s been starting to swirl that the Colts may be in the Stroud/Levis sweepstakes.

However, as we’ve all seen in the past, NFL Draft night can truly be a spectacle and have surprises that nobody sees coming. We’ll have to wait until April 27th to find out.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future

After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
SEATTLE, WA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team

One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency

Tom Brady’s plans for the 2023 season are unclear, but a new report indicates that there is already a preliminary list of teams to watch if the quarterback does decide to play and test free agency. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Brady would at least consider returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, partly... The post Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again

When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing

A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night.  Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move.  “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Comeback

Star college quarterback announces huge return

This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAWRENCE, KS
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy