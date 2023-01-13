ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Highly-Touted 2024 TE Commits to Clemson

By JP Priester
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYHYT_0kDvDhMX00

Clemson picked up its third verbal pledge of the 2024 recruiting cycle as TE Christian Bentancur announced a commitment to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect, out of Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, IL), chose Clemson over his other two finalists Oregon and Ohio State.

Bentancur, just one of two TEs the Tigers have offered in the 2024 class, impressed the coaching staff with his workout at Dabo Swinney 's high school camp last summer, picking up an offer shortly after that.

"Before the camp, they didn’t know too much about me," Bentancur told All Clemson . "After I impressed them at camp they just needed to make sure I was a good fit for them."

As a junior, Bentancur reeled in 57 catches for 1,085 yards, with 11 touchdowns. The blue-chip prospect is arguably one of the five best TEs in the country and a Top-100 talent overall.

He is scheduled to attend Elite Junior Day on January 28 and last visited for Clemson's win over Louisville back in November. The program's winning tradition, as well as the strong culture, were things that factored heavily into Bentancur's recruitment.

"The most important parts are a winning program, family atmosphere and relationships, and development to help get me to the NFL," he said. "I think Clemson fits it very well."

The addition of Bentancur now gives Clemson three verbal pledges in the 2024 class. He is the first player on the offensive side of the ball to commit and joins CB Tavoy Feagin and PK Nolan Hauser as current members of the class.

