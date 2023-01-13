Read full article on original website
indherald.com
Oneida woman charged with child neglect after young children discovered outside in cold weather
ONEIDA | An Oneida mother is facing child abuse and neglect charges after police spotted her unattended young children wandering outside in cold weather. Amber N. Huckeby, 33, of a North Oneida Circle address, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Big South Fork Medical Center, where her children were being checked out.
2022 was Scott County’s second-driest year in at least a decade
The 2022 calendar year was Scott County’s second-driest year in at least a decade, with the only exception being the 2016 drought year. According to National Weather Service records, a total of 54.1 inches of rain fell in Oneida during 2022. With the exception of 2016, which featured only 46 inches of rain, that is the least amount of rain since 1981, another drought year, when only 49.3 inches of rain fell in Oneida.
Pernie Shelton, 83
Pernie Harness Morrell Shelton, of Pioneer, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 83. Born May 24, 1939 in Scott County, Pernie was the daughter of Walter R. and Ardilla Harness. She was a long-time member of Antioch Baptist Church, and a member of the Eastern Star.
Sharon Foster, 77
Sharon Ann Foster, of Oneida, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn., surrounded by family. She was 77. Born Aug. 18, 1945, Sharon could best be described as persistent, dedicated and hard-working. She depended on no one except herself and her savior. She was saved and baptized at the age of 11 and was a long-time member of West Robbins Missionary Baptist Church, where she often played the bass guitar and made sure her daughters attended with her and came to know Jesus. She worked for Tibbals Flooring Company for 38 years. She was dependable and seldom missed work. Her work ethic was apparent at home, too. Her lawn was always groomed, and the plants and flowers were always in beautiful bloom and properly pruned. In addition to her love of family and yard work, she had three other loves: horses, Elvis and chocolate chip ice cream. Her favorite birthday present came on her 70th birthday: a trip to Graceland in Memphis. She never mentioned it much, but she loved to help others in her quiet manner. She was faithful in her donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Diann Stephens, 64
Charlotte Diann “DeeDee” Stephens, of Oneida, departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 64. Born May 13, 1958 in Oneida, Diann was the daughter of Floyd Harold Clark and Anna Ruth Laxton Clark. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Paint Rock Baptist Church. She had passionate love for her church and loved her church children. She served as youth choir director. She was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1976. She later began her career at Highland Telephone Cooperative and was a faithful employee for over 32 years as the human resource director. She was very active in the community. Her passion for people was service to others, and she held several leadership positions, including the Chamber of Commerce, board of directors and charitable organizations. Most of all, she loved the Lord and was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all that knew her.
Keith Williams, 50
Brian “Keith” Williams, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 50. Born in Cleveland, Tenn. on Jan. 16, 1972, Keith was the son of David Williams and Joyce King. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the U.S. Moinester (FF-1097). He was a talented automotive painter and had done work for so many in Scott County and beyond. He was the kindest person, with a big heart, and would help anyone who needed it. His family and friends will miss him and can’t wait to be with him and his mom someday.
Day Planner: Monday & Tuesday, Jan. 16-17
Weather: The week starts nice, but it won’t stay that way long. There is a daily chance of rain through Thursday. But Monday should be nice for the most part. Despite increasing clouds and breezy conditions, there’s only a slight chance of isolated showers late in the day.
Kennedy crowned homecoming queen at Oneida
Senior Kamryn Kennedy was crowned basketball homecoming queen at Oneida High School on Friday. The crowning ceremony, which took place between the Lady Indians’ 72-50 win over Sunbright and the Indians’ 71-46 win over the Tigers, saw Kennedy crowned from a field of eight candidates. Two candidates represented each class.
Lady Indians roll to 22-point win over Sunbright behind a big night from Kelsey Pike
ONEIDA | Sunbright refused to go away. But Kelsey Pike refused to let the Lady Tigers catch completely back up. As Sunbright trimmed what was at one point a 24-point Oneida lead down to 10 points early in the fourth quarter at OHS Gymnasium Friday, the Lady Indians just kept doing their thing, eventually prevailing with a 72-50 win to remain perfect in District 4-A play.
Oneida pulls away in second half for 25-point win over Sunbright
ONEIDA | The Indians let one get away from them earlier in the week, building a big lead early against Campbell County before the Cougars stormed back to win in double-overtime. There would be no repeat of that in district action at OHS Gymnasium on Friday. This time, when Oneida...
