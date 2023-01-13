Sharon Ann Foster, of Oneida, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn., surrounded by family. She was 77. Born Aug. 18, 1945, Sharon could best be described as persistent, dedicated and hard-working. She depended on no one except herself and her savior. She was saved and baptized at the age of 11 and was a long-time member of West Robbins Missionary Baptist Church, where she often played the bass guitar and made sure her daughters attended with her and came to know Jesus. She worked for Tibbals Flooring Company for 38 years. She was dependable and seldom missed work. Her work ethic was apparent at home, too. Her lawn was always groomed, and the plants and flowers were always in beautiful bloom and properly pruned. In addition to her love of family and yard work, she had three other loves: horses, Elvis and chocolate chip ice cream. Her favorite birthday present came on her 70th birthday: a trip to Graceland in Memphis. She never mentioned it much, but she loved to help others in her quiet manner. She was faithful in her donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

