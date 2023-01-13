Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Related
WRGB
Driver charged with possessing a Hallucinogenic substance following traffic stop, say NYSP
WELLS, NY — State Police arrested a driver from Halfmoon following a traffic stop in Johnstown. According to investigators, Brian D. Ausfeldt, 35, of Halfmoon was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Troopers stopped Ausfeldt back on January 16th at around 1:30 AM in the area of...
PD: Halfmoon man arrested on drug charges
State police arrested Brian D. Ausfeldt, 35 of Halfmoon on January 16. Ausfeldt was allegedly in possession of a hallucinogenic substance.
WRGB
Three arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in South Glens Falls
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three are facing charges following a traffic stop in South Glens Falls. Investigators with the NYSP say back on January 8th, at around 10:30 PM, Troopers stopped a vehicle for a for a traffic violation. Lucas J. Gardiner, 41, of...
WRGB
Woman accused of possessing controlled substances following a traffic stop
TOWN OF BLEECKER, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a 27-year-old woman, accused of possessing controlled substances. Back on December 26th, just after 1:00 PM in the Town of Johnstown, Brenda Knight was arrested following a traffic stop that was also connected to a domestic violence investigation.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Dutchess County
A Massachusetts resident was arrested on January 10 after being pulled over and allegedly possessing cocaine. Wayne Green, 43, is charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
WRGB
Fulton County man facing aggravated unlicensed operation, other charges after crash
FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Fulton County man faces multiple charges after a crash last month in Ephratah. On Dec. 16, shortly before 4 p.m., Fulton County sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Mud Road for a vehicle in a snowbank, with the driver slumped over the wheel.
WRGB
Fourth suspect sentenced in shooting that killed bystander Ieasha Merritt
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man sentenced Friday in connection to a gun fight that killed an innocent bystander. Tevin Alvarez pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of Ieasha Merritt. He's facing a sentence of 20 years to life behind bars. Investigators say Alvarez and two other gunmen...
NYSP searching for missing Herkimer County man
The New York State Police are currently searching for a missing vulnerable adult from Salisbury. Jan Dager, 58, was reported missing on Saturday, January 14, from his home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Domestic violence case leads to gun possession arrest
CITY OF HUDSON – A 54-year-old City of Hudson man was arrested on Thursday following a domestic incident in which a gun was fired, Police Chief L. Edward Moore said on Friday. Jonathan Jones, also known as “Smash,” was arrested and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail....
PD: Schenectady man arrested for ghost gun
State police arrested Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo, 21 of Schenectady on January 12. Ortega Sanjurjo allegedly had an illegal, unserialized "ghost" gun.
WNYT
Man faces new charges in attempted abduction
New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
Troy PD investigating robbery at Chinese restaurant
Troy Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery that happened Thursday night at Lee Lin Chinese Restaurant on Pawling Avenue. Security camera footage from the incident shows a man, who appears to brandish a gun, take an unknown amount of money.
WRGB
Shots fired in Troy
Police in Troy are investigating after officers received several calls for shots fired in the are of 6th Avenue between 102nd and 103rd Streets Friday evening. Police say it appears nobody was hit by the gunfire but the incident remains under investigation. Officers report there have been multiple shots fired...
Alleged drunk drivers blamed for 2 area crashes
Despite their differences, both cases are being blamed on a familiar travel foe: alcohol.
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
Man Busted With $30K In Cocaine During Amenia Traffic Stop
A man was busted with more than $30,000 in cocaine during a traffic stop in the area. Wayne Green, age 42, of Massachusetts, was stopped by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force in Amenia on Tuesday, Jan. 10, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the task force. Green...
Emaciated Dog Found In Abandoned Car, Woman From Region Charged
A 26-year-old woman is facing animal abuse charges after an emaciated dog was found abandoned in a car in the region, authorities said.State Police in Washington County were called shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, with reports of an abandoned vehicle blocking traffic in the town Granville on…
WNYT
Moreau woman accused of abandoning dog in car
A Moreau woman is accused of abandoning a dog in a car. Priscilla Lancaster, 26, left the dog in a car on Dublin Road in Granville, say state police. Troopers found the dog tied inside around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. They say there was no food and water, and the...
WNYT
Albany police chief eager to build on department’s success, deal with challenges
The Albany Police Department has the same mission in 2023 that they always have. That is to save lives and protect the community. However, the department is also dealing with challenges. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says he wants to build on the success of last year. He says his...
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
Comments / 1