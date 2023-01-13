ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Woman accused of possessing controlled substances following a traffic stop

TOWN OF BLEECKER, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a 27-year-old woman, accused of possessing controlled substances. Back on December 26th, just after 1:00 PM in the Town of Johnstown, Brenda Knight was arrested following a traffic stop that was also connected to a domestic violence investigation.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic violence case leads to gun possession arrest

CITY OF HUDSON – A 54-year-old City of Hudson man was arrested on Thursday following a domestic incident in which a gun was fired, Police Chief L. Edward Moore said on Friday. Jonathan Jones, also known as “Smash,” was arrested and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail....
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Man faces new charges in attempted abduction

New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
GREENWICH, NY
WRGB

Shots fired in Troy

Police in Troy are investigating after officers received several calls for shots fired in the are of 6th Avenue between 102nd and 103rd Streets Friday evening. Police say it appears nobody was hit by the gunfire but the incident remains under investigation. Officers report there have been multiple shots fired...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Moreau woman accused of abandoning dog in car

A Moreau woman is accused of abandoning a dog in a car. Priscilla Lancaster, 26, left the dog in a car on Dublin Road in Granville, say state police. Troopers found the dog tied inside around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. They say there was no food and water, and the...
GRANVILLE, NY

