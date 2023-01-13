ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

WMUR.com

Salem man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of machine guns

SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man pleaded guilty on federal charges after he was caught with machine guns. Last February, law enforcement searched the home of Kyle Morris, 23, in Salem. Prosecutors said multiple guns were found including two rifles that had been converted into machine guns. Officials said...
SALEM, NH
bpdnews.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester

At about 4:28PM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester), District E-13 Drug Control Unit (Jamaica Plain), and the Metro FBI Task Force, arrested Travon Brown, 35, of Dorchester, after an ongoing drug investigation and execution of three search warrants at 315 Norfolk Avenue, Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST MAN WITH NARCOTICS, FIREARM

Shortly after midnight on January 11, Troopers Dalton Boglisch and Edward Brunton, assigned to State Police-Northampton, were patrolling Route 91 northbound in Hatfield. At that time, they observed a gray Audi sedan with out-of-state license plates that expired more than one year ago. Trooper Boglisch activated the cruiser’s blue lights and stopped the vehicle at the 29.4 mile marker.
HATFIELD, MA
Wilmington Apple

Correction Officer Arraigned In Connection With Allegedly Smuggling Controlled Substances Into Middlesex Jail & House Of Correction

BILLERICA, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned last week in Lowell District Court in connection with allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
WMTW

Man sentenced to 13 years for murder in Downeast Maine

MACHIAS, Maine — A Massachusetts man was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder and robbery for a 2021 shooting in Machias. Nathanael Genao, 24, is one of five people charged in connection with the crime, including Nathaniel Kerruish of Machias. All other people charged in the case are from out of state.
MACHIAS, ME
mspnews.org

WORCESTER COUNTY SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 18, 2023 CONTACT: State Police Office of Media Relations Daytime: 7am.-11pm. (508) 820-2623 Nights & Weekends: (508) 820-2121. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in the Counties named below. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST MAN WITH MULTIPLE FIREARMS AFTER FOOT PURSUIT

Shortly after 3 a.m. today Trooper Ryan Crumbaker, assigned to State Police-Milton, was patrolling Blue Hill Ave in Boston when he observed a gray BMW being operated at a high rate of speed before passing through a red traffic signal. Trooper Crumbaker caught up to the vehicle and stopped it at the intersection of McLellan Street.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
WHAV

Judge Sends Lawrence Man to Prison for Five Years for Selling Ghost Guns, Fentanyl in Area

A35-year-old Lawrence man was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for selling ghost guns, ammunition and fentanyl in the area. Miguel Mejia was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. Last September, Mejia pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license and possession with intent to distribute distribution of 40 grams of more fentanyl.
LAWRENCE, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial

A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

