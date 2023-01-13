Read full article on original website
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Breaking Garage Window in Reynoldsville
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Reynoldsville Borough. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Friday, January 14, the crime occurred near Mabel Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
wccsradio.com
DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has released the identity and the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Northern Indiana County on Sunday. Overman said that the person who died was 72-year-old Paul Weaver of Rochester Mills. He was travelling North on Route 119 and was in the area of 16004 Route 119 in Marchand when he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle swerved off the road and his car came to rest in the property’s front yard.
Nearly $50k in copper stolen from Clearfield County mining company
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township. Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report. The copper was […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
explore venango
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
explore venango
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car on Vandergrift Bridge
A pedestrian was taken to a hospital via helicopter Sunday night after being hit by a car on the Vandergrift bridge, authorities said. Vandergrift police and firefighters responded to the incident on the bridge at 6:21 p.m. Sunday, closing it to traffic as a helicopter was set to land at a nearby YMCA, according to a Westmoreland County Public Safety supervisor. The span has since reopened to traffic.
explore venango
Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
Vehicle crashes into local Eat’n Park
Carol Bellhai planned to celebrate her 80th birthday with her family at Eat ‘n Park near Clearview Mall Monday morning. But when they pulled into the parking lot — “I said ‘Gee, it’s closed…it’s never closed...” Bellhai said. A vehicle crashed into the restaurant...
wtae.com
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case
INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
Man charged with trying to kidnap, murder Pennsylvania jogger
GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nice morning jog turned into a nightmare for a young woman in Westmoreland County after a man allegedly tried to kidnap and murder her. According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Frank Springer, of Bolivar, is being charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravatedassault, recklessly endangering another person, […]
wccsradio.com
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Hearing Set for Area Man Who Allegedly Tells Victim: ‘You Know I’m Going to Kill You – You Better Call 9-1-1’
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is awaiting a preliminary hearing on terroristic threats and related charges for allegedly hitting a woman on the head with a metal spoon several times and threatening her life during a dispute in Limestone Township. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State...
seehafernews.com
Another Not Guilty Plea In Last September’s Shooting In Altoona
The two suspects in custody for last September’s shooting in Altoona have both entered not-guilty pleas. Michael Purnell entered his plea yesterday. Xavier Thompson pleaded not guilty on Monday. A third suspect in the case, Kemone Golden, remains on the run.
wccsradio.com
TROOPERS SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED WITH DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say between 10:23 and 10:36 a.m., a man and woman entered into the Dollar General store along Ben Franklin Highway in Strongstown and left in an older style pickup truck without paying for several items. It’s unknown what type of truck it was, but troopers say it was tan in color.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Loses Control on Icy Roadway, Slides Off Roadway Along Route 310
MCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in McCalmont Township on Saturday evening. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Friday, January 13, this crash happened at 9:41 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on State Route 310, in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
wccsradio.com
TRIAL DATE SET FOR BARTLEBAUGH IN FATHER’S DEATH
A motions hearing is scheduled in Indiana County Court this week for Matthew Bartlebaugh, the Glen Campbell man accused of shooting his father to death on New Year’s Day in 2020. Meanwhile, Indiana County president Judge Thomas Bianco has set a trial date for December 18th, almost four years after the killing. The 28-year-old Bartlebaugh is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.
