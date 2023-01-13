ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
WEST DECATUR, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Breaking Garage Window in Reynoldsville

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Reynoldsville Borough. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Friday, January 14, the crime occurred near Mabel Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

TRIAL DATE SET FOR BARTLEBAUGH IN FATHER’S DEATH

A motions hearing is scheduled in Indiana County Court this week for Matthew Bartlebaugh, the Glen Campbell man accused of shooting his father to death on New Year’s Day in 2020. Meanwhile, Indiana County president Judge Thomas Bianco has set a trial date for December 18th, almost four years after the killing. The 28-year-old Bartlebaugh is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.
GLEN CAMPBELL, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

wrnjradio.com

Warren County man pleads guilty to car burglaries

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Warren County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Joseph DeRissio, 25, of Phillipsburg pled guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary on Jan. 3 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wccsradio.com

TWO SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GAREFFA KIDNAPPING, KILLING WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARING

Preliminary hearings were held today for the eight suspects involved in the killing of a West Wheatfield Township man. The eight suspects are 21-year-old Issac Buchkowski, 18-year-old Mia Catalfano, 18-year-old Taylyn Edwards, 20-year-old Thomas Rivera, 18-year-old Summer Settlemeyer, 18-year-old Jesse Lee Wadsworth and 14-year-old Harmony Hayward, all of Johnstown, along with 21-year-old Desean Alvarez of Hammond, Indiana. All eight face charges of criminal homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault along with conspiracy to each of those charges in the death of Hayden Gareffa on October 20th, 2022, while Edwards faces an additional charge of statutory sexual assault.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

Dubois Man Facing Charges

Punxsutawney Borough Police say a Dubois man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a box cutter and choked her on New Year’s Eve. Police say 39-year-old Charles Smith reportedly cut the woman’s dress during the altercation and then quote grabbed her by the throat when she asked him to leave.
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with trying to kidnap, murder Pennsylvania jogger

GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nice morning jog turned into a nightmare for a young woman in Westmoreland County after a man allegedly tried to kidnap and murder her. According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Frank Springer, of Bolivar, is being charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravatedassault, recklessly endangering another person, […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

wtae.com

2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case

INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Former Osceola Mills Mayor Trial Delay

Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that the sentencing hearing has been delayed for the former mayor of Osceola Mills, who was charged last year for firing a gun in the direction of two people who were allegedly playing the online game Pokémon Go. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has released the identity and the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Northern Indiana County on Sunday. Overman said that the person who died was 72-year-old Paul Weaver of Rochester Mills. He was travelling North on Route 119 and was in the area of 16004 Route 119 in Marchand when he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle swerved off the road and his car came to rest in the property’s front yard.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Woman Sent to State Prison in Drug Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
WEST DECATUR, PA

