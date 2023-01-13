Read full article on original website
GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Breaking Garage Window in Reynoldsville
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Reynoldsville Borough. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Friday, January 14, the crime occurred near Mabel Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
Boliver man accused of attempting to kidnap jogger; fired handgun during attempt, police say
LIGONIER — A Bolivar man faces attempted homicide charges and other felonies, accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger at gunpoint Sunday near Rector, police said. Frank Springer, 56, was arrested Friday and faces attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges, according to Ligonier Valley Police Department. Police...
TRIAL DATE SET FOR BARTLEBAUGH IN FATHER’S DEATH
A motions hearing is scheduled in Indiana County Court this week for Matthew Bartlebaugh, the Glen Campbell man accused of shooting his father to death on New Year’s Day in 2020. Meanwhile, Indiana County president Judge Thomas Bianco has set a trial date for December 18th, almost four years after the killing. The 28-year-old Bartlebaugh is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON PROPERTY DAMAGE IN REYNOLDSVILLE
About $200 of damage was done to a garage window in Jefferson County and police are looking for information. The crime occurred around midnight on January 7th at the residence of a 28 year old man who lives along Mable Street in Reynoldsville. If you have helpful info, call the...
Warren County man pleads guilty to car burglaries
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Warren County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Joseph DeRissio, 25, of Phillipsburg pled guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary on Jan. 3 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
TWO SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GAREFFA KIDNAPPING, KILLING WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARING
Preliminary hearings were held today for the eight suspects involved in the killing of a West Wheatfield Township man. The eight suspects are 21-year-old Issac Buchkowski, 18-year-old Mia Catalfano, 18-year-old Taylyn Edwards, 20-year-old Thomas Rivera, 18-year-old Summer Settlemeyer, 18-year-old Jesse Lee Wadsworth and 14-year-old Harmony Hayward, all of Johnstown, along with 21-year-old Desean Alvarez of Hammond, Indiana. All eight face charges of criminal homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault along with conspiracy to each of those charges in the death of Hayden Gareffa on October 20th, 2022, while Edwards faces an additional charge of statutory sexual assault.
8 people to stand trial in kidnapping, killing of Pa. teenager
INDIANA, Pa. — All homicide and kidnapping charges against several people accused of involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old Indiana County man were bound over for trial on Friday. Hayden Robert Garreffa died Oct. 20 from multiple sharp wounds and blunt-force trauma, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman testified...
Dubois Man Facing Charges
Punxsutawney Borough Police say a Dubois man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a box cutter and choked her on New Year’s Eve. Police say 39-year-old Charles Smith reportedly cut the woman’s dress during the altercation and then quote grabbed her by the throat when she asked him to leave.
Man charged with trying to kidnap, murder Pennsylvania jogger
GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nice morning jog turned into a nightmare for a young woman in Westmoreland County after a man allegedly tried to kidnap and murder her. According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Frank Springer, of Bolivar, is being charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravatedassault, recklessly endangering another person, […]
Hearing Set for Area Man Who Allegedly Tells Victim: ‘You Know I’m Going to Kill You – You Better Call 9-1-1’
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is awaiting a preliminary hearing on terroristic threats and related charges for allegedly hitting a woman on the head with a metal spoon several times and threatening her life during a dispute in Limestone Township. Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State...
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping
A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case
INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
Former Osceola Mills Mayor Trial Delay
Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that the sentencing hearing has been delayed for the former mayor of Osceola Mills, who was charged last year for firing a gun in the direction of two people who were allegedly playing the online game Pokémon Go. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers...
Nearly $50k in copper stolen from Clearfield County mining company
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township. Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report. The copper was […]
DETAILS RELEASED ON CAR CRASH WHERE ONE PERSON WAS FOUND DEAD
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. has released the identity and the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Northern Indiana County on Sunday. Overman said that the person who died was 72-year-old Paul Weaver of Rochester Mills. He was travelling North on Route 119 and was in the area of 16004 Route 119 in Marchand when he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle swerved off the road and his car came to rest in the property’s front yard.
GANT: West Decatur Woman Sent to State Prison in Drug Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
