The Way Home Executive Producers On The Show's Family Dynamics - Exclusive Interview
If there's one word to describe Hallmark's new series "The Way Home," it's "family." But the family dynamics aren't only relegated to the screen, making the series feel that much more authentic. Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke are a mother-daughter duo who've partnered at various points throughout Clarke's career. While Conkie was the showrunner for the series "Heartland," Clarke wrote 10 episodes for the show. Now, they're co-showrunners on this series pitched by Marly Reed.
Chyler Leigh Explains How Her TV Career Led Her To Hallmark's The Way Home - Exclusive Interview
Chyler Leigh is a TV pro, having reached past the 100-episode mark of both "Grey's Anatomy" and "Supergirl." Not only is it rewarding for an actor to stick with a project for that long, but fans also love seeing characters grow and change throughout multiple seasons and series shakeups. Now, Leigh is debuting a new character on Hallmark, and she has no doubt that her latest series, "The Way Home," will reach that 100-episode milestone.
Jillian Bell And Joshua Leonard Discuss Their Cringey Relationship In The Drop - Exclusive Interview
Picture this: a scenic, beautiful, paradise-like trip to a friend's wedding, where friends are gathered together for the purpose of love and unity. Things are going well, wonderfully even, until one of the friends drops another friend's baby on their head while the rest of the group has to wrestle with the awkwardness of it all.
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Public Appearance Raises Questions About The Star's Final Days
Before her tragic death, Lisa Marie Presley made a rare public appearance January 10 to attend the Golden Globe Awards in support of the 2022 film "Elvis," a biopic that brought her legendary father Elvis Presley's life to the screen. The movie was a hit with both audiences and critics, earning close to $290 million at the worldwide box office and multiple award nominations. Before actor Austin Butler walked away with a Golden Globe for best actor at the ceremony, Presley walked the red carpet and gave interviews praising his performance, even crashing one interview Butler gave to "Entertainment Tonight." With a pale complexion, Presley told the outlet it was "mind-blowing" watching Butler's performance, adding, "I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."
Drew Taggart: 5 Things To Know About The Chainsmokers DJ Reportedly Dating Selena Gomez
Drew Taggart is a one-part of the DJ duo, The Chainsmokers, who rose to fame in 2016. Not only is he a famous DJ, but he’s also a Grammy-winning musician. Most recently, Drew has been linked to pop singer Selena Gomez, as reported by US Weekly on Jan. 16, 2023.
Who Really Killed General Hospital's Silas Clay?
Michael Easton is well-known in the soap opera community, especially for playing several characters on "General Hospital." He also portrayed Caleb and Michael Morley on the spin-off, "Port Charles." Easton went on to play the fan-favorite character John McBain on "One Life to Live." When the soap was canceled in 2011, McBain moved over to "GH," per Soap Central. However, due to a legal dispute over who owned the characters from "One Life to Live," McBain was written off the show, and Easton returned later as Dr. Silas Clay, as the actor explained in an interview with TV Insider.
Sarah Ferguson's Devastating Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley Has Fans Revisiting Their Epic Friendship
Sarah Ferguson is mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley. The only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was found unresponsive in her home on January 12, according to TMZ. She was rushed to the hospital where she was placed on life support and into a medically induced coma. Reports indicated that she was in critical condition and that both her mother and her daughter, Riley Keough, were by her side. Priscilla Presley had shared a post on Instagram asking fans for prayers, but a few hours later, news broke that Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to People, calling Lisa Marie "passionate," "strong," and "loving."
What We Know About Priscilla Presley's Son, Navarone Garibaldi
The heartbreaking death of Lisa Marie Presley has devastated her family and friends alike. The only child of Elvis Presley is survived by her mother, Priscilla, three of her former husbands, and her three daughters. She also had one other family member who has opted to keep away from the celebrity circuit: her half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi. Garibaldi is Priscilla Presley's son by her long-time partner, Brazilian screenwriter Marco Antonio Garcia (also known as Marco Garibaldi, per Us Weekly).
What We Know About Lisa Marie Presley's Four Kids
Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away on January 12, 2023 at the age of 54 (via People). She was rushed to the hospital that morning after collapsing in her California home. Lisa Marie had just attended the 80th Golden Globes, where Austin Butler won an award for his portrayal of her father in the Baz Luhrmann film, "Elvis," on Tuesday, January 10 (per New York Post).
Who Were Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Ex-Husbands?
To say that Lisa Marie Presley had an easy existence would be an untruth. Her status as the only daughter of one of the most colossal figures in music history did not shield her from a succession of troubles that lined her path — from confronting the death of a parent when she was only nine to striving through drug, legal, and monetary distress in her adult years. In what became an inseparable part of her legacy, Presley's romantic adventures constituted the largest share of tabloid coverage on her.
General Hospital's Genie Francis Changes Stance On Her Most Controversial Storyline
Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding sexual assault. Laura Webber (Genie Francis) had a love affair with Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) on "General Hospital" until she was swept off her feet by bad boy Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) in 1979, per Soap Central. However, the show was in danger of being canceled at the time, and Gloria Monty was brought in as executive producer to try and save it. To do so, she introduced a controversial new storyline: Luke ran the local college disco where Laura worked, but he was also involved in the mob and at one point feared he was going to be killed. In his distress, he forced himself on Laura and raped her on the floor of the campus disco.
Lisa Marie Presley's Exes Are Absolutely Devastated Over Her Tragic Death
The sudden, heartbreaking death of Lisa Marie Presley has stunned fans, family, and friends around the world. Presley, a singer-songwriter and only child of iconic singer Elvis Presley, died in the hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest at home, reported TMZ. Presley was living with her ex-husband, Danny Keough, and he administered CPR until paramedics arrived.
Inside Priscilla Presley's History With The Church Of Scientology
Priscilla Presley first met singer and actor Elvis Presley in 1959 when she was 14 and he was 24, according to an essay she wrote for People about their relationship in 1985. She described how she fell for him, and how he would tell her she "perfectly fit" what he thought a woman should be and look like. By 1967, the couple got married in Las Vegas, and nine months later, their daughter Lisa Marie Presley was born, per Time. By 1973, the couple had formally gotten divorced, though they continued to co-parent Lisa Marie.
General Hospital To Bring Back The Nurses Ball After 3-Year Hiatus
On the heels of the tragic love story between Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) and Stone Cates (Michael Sutton) there came an annual tradition on "General Hospital" called the Nurses Ball. Stone was a street kid that had been taken in by mafia boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sonny loved him like a son and was pleased when Stone found love with Robin. However, the young man didn't know it, but he had contracted HIV years earlier and by the time he was diagnosed, it had become full-blown AIDS. Not realizing there was a risk, Stone had inadvertently passed HIV on to Robin. When Stone tragically died, Sonny and Robin were devastated, per Soaps She Knows.
