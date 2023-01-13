ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zeus

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Zeus. Zeus is an adult male Cattle Dog. He is house-trained, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, he would be good in a home with other dogs and well-behaved children over 10 years old. To...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: New Light Inc. Looking to Add to Direct Care Staff

With New Light Inc. headquarters based in Shippenville, Pa., the agency currently supports individuals in community living arrangements throughout Clarion, Armstrong, Indiana, Clearfield, and Jefferson Counties. Additionally, New Light Inc. provides both planned and emergency respite services for many individuals and counties throughout the state. Many people speak of their...
CLARION, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Eugene Stockdale

Eugene Stockdale served our country in the United States Air Force. Mr. Stockdale honorably served as a corporal in the U.S. Air Force. He also served the community through his membership with the Dayton United Methodist Church. He was laid to rest in Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery. All American...
DAYTON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Hunter Roads Closing Early on Marienville District

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that the Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest will close effective January 17, 2023. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the...
MARIENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
WEST DECATUR, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken and Vegetable Stew

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Chicken and Vegetable Stew. 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes. -In a large saucepan, brown chicken in oil over medium heat for 4-6 minutes or until no longer pink. Drain if necessary. -Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a...
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind. Monday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tuesday...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Breaking Garage Window in Reynoldsville

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Reynoldsville Borough. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Friday, January 14, the crime occurred near Mabel Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheddar Cheese Soup

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheddar Cheese Soup. 1 regular size can of condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted. -In a large saucepan, saute onion in butter until tender. -Combine the flour, mustard, paprika, and salt; add to saucepan. Stir to make a smooth paste. -Gradually add milk and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy