ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode
Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.
A Phineas And Ferb Revival From Original Creator Dan Povenmire Is In The Works
"Phineas and Ferb" is one of the rare children's shows that manages to impress adult viewers with its witty humor and relentless summer vacation energy. Packed with gags and other things only adults notice when they watch the show, "Phineas and Ferb" is a prime candidate for a streaming-era revival with so many grown-up fans of the show doubtlessly eager to dive back into the titular duo's misadventures.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Popculture
'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Ditches Netflix for New TV Show
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the Devil in Lucifer, where the titular character leaves hell to open a club in Los Angeles. The actor has continued to work since the series' end in 2021, and he now stars in a new show with Emma Roberts. The Hulu series will be titled Second Wife and is created by Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, who has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies, Deadline reported. She took to Instagram to celebrate the news and wrote, "am so excited about this!!! It has been a passion project of mine for years. Grateful to my husband officialtomellis for convincing me to write it, and to hulu emmaroberts and kpreiss for being the dream team." Ellis also commented on the announcement, tweeting, "Well this is exciting!!!!! I love you MoppyOpps and I'm also incredibly fond of you RobertsEmma Belletristbooks Karahpreiss and hulu."
Collider
Mae Whitman Shares First Images & Premiere Date for Musical Rom-Com 'Up Here'
Up Here, the upcoming Hulu Original Romantic Comedy series starring Mae Whitman (Good Girls) has received its premiere date on the streaming service as well as revealed first look images of the upcoming series. Up Here is set to arrive on Hulu with all of its eight episodes on Friday, March 24.
'Titanic' Fans Have a Lot of Questions About Kate Winslet's Hair in the Film's New Movie Poster
A new trailer and poster for the movie debuted on Tuesday for the film's 25th anniversary re-release What going on with Kate Winslet's hair in the new Titanic poster? That's the question fans have been asking on social media since the movie's latest trailer and theatrical poster debuted for its 25th anniversary re-release on Tuesday. In the poster, Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Jack, can be seen embracing Winslet's Rose, who looks down in his embrace. But what caught many people's attention was the fact that half of her head shows...
hotnewhiphop.com
Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024
It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
techaiapp.com
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
tvinsider.com
TNT Scraps Final Season of ‘Snowpiercer,’ Its Last Scripted Original
Warner Bros. Discovery has derailed the Snowpiercer train. The company will not air the post-apocalyptic drama’s completed fourth and final season on TNT. Deadline, which first reported the news, speculated that the cancellation is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s tax write-offs — and that production company Tomorrow Studios is shopping the show and a potential prequel and sequel to other companies.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (January 6)
Let’s not beat about the bush: January is a terrible month. The holidays are over, work resumes in earnest and summer is still *checks notes* half a year away. That said, the doom and gloom of the New Year hasn’t stopped the best streaming services from serving up plenty of new movies and TV shows to enjoy over the coming weekend.
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’: A Guide to the Cast and Characters
Here's a closer look at the characters of HBO's 'The Last of Us' and the star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, and more.
webnewsobserver.com
5 Shows to watch on Hulu this weekend
We have had enough of Netflix and chill! We should also mull over Prime and party or Hulu and happiness. Despite Netflix being the primary preference of the world to watch any show or movie, Hulu has garnered its own dedicated audience, streaming some of the most critically acclaimed hits along with underrated favourites that promise depth in the story like no movie or show ever can.
‘Daily Show’ guest host Leslie Jones ‘ready to go kill it’
“The Daily Show” returns Tuesday, Jan. 17 for its first show in the post-Trevor Noah era — with Leslie Jones as the first of its rotating roster of guest hosts. Jones, 55, said she only asked one person for advice while she was preparing to step behind the desk left vacant by the departure of Noah, who hosted Comedy Central’s late-night franchise from 2015-2022. “Just Chris Rock,” she told The Post. “He told me not to be Trevor [Noah] and not to be Jon Stewart, just be myself. I’m Leslie Jones, so it’s gonna be totally different, at least for me. Just...
tvinsider.com
‘History of the World, Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World, Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World, Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
Selena Gomez and Her Sister Aren't Here for the Hate, Thank You
Singer and actor Selena Gomez, 30, has grown up in the public eye and over the years has been faced with her fair share of criticism, from her relationship choices to comments on her physique. Unfortunately, it appears the “My Mind and Me” songstress has once again fallen victim to body shaming.
Perry Mason Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The HBO Series' Return
Perry Mason Season 2 is right around the corner. Here's everything we know about the iconic TV attorney's latest case.
Netflix Greenlights Comedy Series ‘A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou’
British comedian Jamie Demetriou is headed to Netflix with a new comedy special titled “A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou.” Demetriou writes and stars in the special, which will be produced by BBC Studios Productions and Guilty Party Pictures. The comedy special will take viewers on a journey through life – from birth to death – via songs and skits. Demetriou will play a different character on each stage of the journey and will be joined by comedians including Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Katy Wix among others. According to the logline, “”A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou” will...
ComicBook
Fear the Walking Dead's Final Season Writers Revealed
Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will be handling writing duties for many of the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, the show the duo reinvented each year since taking over from series co-creator Dave Erickson in Season 4. As part of its presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, AMC announced that the first Walking Dead spin-off will end with its upcoming season after eight years and 113 episodes. Coming just months after the November 2022 series finale of The Walking Dead, the 12-episode eighth and final season of Fear will be split into two parts, beginning with the first block of six episodes on May 14th on AMC and AMC+.
EW.com
Avatar: The Way of Water swims toward Spider-Man: No Way Home's $1.9 billion at global box office
The Na'vis' reign at the box office continues for a fifth week in a row. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is once again No. 1 at the box office. The sequel earned an additional $31 million in 4,035 theaters across North America with an expected $38.5 million overall throughout the rest of the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, bringing the domestic total to an estimated $570 million by Monday, per Comscore's stats.
