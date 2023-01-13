The world doesn't always deliver things for which to give thanks. But when you get down, just think of Tom Hanks. Over his decadeslong career, America's Dad has gifted audiences with a consistent resume of heartfelt, empathetic characters, many of whom have benefited from Hanks' naturally paternal off-screen presence. There have been some exceptions to that rule, obviously – the antagonistic "snowman" Colonel Tom Parker, in the current awards-season contender "Elvis," immediately comes to mind. But even playing a neighborhood grumpy pants in the new dramedy "A Man Called Otto" (in theaters now), Hanks can't help but exude a strong sense of kindly warmth.

2 DAYS AGO