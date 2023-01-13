Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session
Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio?. The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” took quite the road to country music stardom.
Marconews.com
Former 'American Idol' contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31
"American Idol" alum C.J. Harris, who competed on Season 13 and placed sixth overall, died Sunday at age 31 following a medical emergency, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirmed to USA TODAY. TMZ first reported the news, with a family member telling the outlet that Harris suffered a...
Marconews.com
Tom Hanks' 15 essential feel-good roles (including 'A Man Called Otto'), ranked
The world doesn't always deliver things for which to give thanks. But when you get down, just think of Tom Hanks. Over his decadeslong career, America's Dad has gifted audiences with a consistent resume of heartfelt, empathetic characters, many of whom have benefited from Hanks' naturally paternal off-screen presence. There have been some exceptions to that rule, obviously – the antagonistic "snowman" Colonel Tom Parker, in the current awards-season contender "Elvis," immediately comes to mind. But even playing a neighborhood grumpy pants in the new dramedy "A Man Called Otto" (in theaters now), Hanks can't help but exude a strong sense of kindly warmth.
Marconews.com
Madonna enlists Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, Jack Black and more for world tour announcement
Madonna is heading out on a 2023 world tour to celebrate four decades of her hit songs. She enlisted a star-studded cast to break the news.
Marconews.com
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan and Sade among Songwriters Hall of Fame class of 2023
NEW YORK — Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as “Man In the Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”
