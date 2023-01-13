ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How to enjoy the Orchid Showcase at Denver Botanical Gardens

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
How you can enjoy the Orchid Showcase at Denver Botanic Gardens 02:50

See hundreds of exotic blooms, including rare orchids from the Denver Botanic Gardens collection during the Orchid Showcase .

Denver Botanic Gardens

Erin Bird with Denver Botanic Gardens spoke to CBS News Colorado's Karen Leigh about the event. Some of those orchids are even for sale.

"Select Saturdays this month and in February, we will have Fantasy Orchids on site selling orchids that you can take home and give a go yourself," said Bird.

Those orchid sales are Saturdays: Jan. 14, 21 & 28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturdays: Feb. 4, 11 & 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

"Orchids to get a bad rap of being hard to take care of, and some of the more unique varieties do require very specific care. But the common orchids that you see in big box stores, or a flower shop, are pretty easy to take care of. They like low light, no direct sun and warmer temperatures, not by a cold window in the winter, and continual moisture, not soaking in their pot but you don't want to let them dry out."

Denver Botanic Gardens

There is also an orchid showcase photo contest, where visitors can enter up to three photos taken at the Denver Botanic Gardens' 2023 Orchid Showcase and be eligible for a Mike's Camera gift card.

"We have done the photo contest for a handful of years and it is super popular, so between now and the end of the show, Feb. 20, you can post those photos on your Instagram or Facebook page and then tag us," said Bird. "The three top winners get Mike's Camera gift cards and also get to take home an orchid display."

The showcase, Jan. 12 through Feb. 20 is included with admission to the Denver Botanic Gardens. The showcase is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Orangery.

