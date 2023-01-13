ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Joke
4d ago

Our poor marine life. dolphins screaming and whales washing up dead in the beaches and all the rest are being starved to death because of plastic bags eaten and nano plastics entering their bodies. let's not forget all the PFAS fore er chemicals entering their systems as well, growing illnesses that kill them. Humans have done this.

Say My Name
3d ago

Poor animals. These people with greed and power. If they don't hurt them by drilling, it's pollution. If not that. It's the military with the submarines and their sonar. These poor animals just can't win. On land, air, or sea.

Guest
4d ago

Then stop it! For Gods sake. Stop tort and killing Our wildlife.

