Read full article on original website
Related
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
A Cleveland law firm fired a lawyer over his text to a female attorney accusing her of 'collecting a salary from the firm while sitting on your ass' during maternity leave
A firm leader called it a "sad and challenging time for our firm," after another attorney posted on LinkedIn about the inflammatory text message.
Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says
FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
Las Vegas business owner sentenced to 34 months in prison for wire fraud
After pleading guilty to illegally soliciting over $5 million in investments for his digital ads firm, a Las Vegas business owner and operator was sentenced to 34 months in prison for wire fraud.
Disgraced Reality TV Star Jen Shah Fights with Feds over ‘Salacious’ Account of Her Alleged Affair on Eve of Fraud Sentencing
Days before her sentencing, federal prosecutors told a judge that reality TV star turned fraudster Jennifer Shah was hit with a restraining order over an alleged affair. The next day, Shah’s lawyer hit back against what she described as the “unreliable, salacious” allegations — confirming certain parts of the account, while disputing others.
A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy
Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
maritime-executive.com
NJ Freight Forwarder Pays $1.9M on Charges of Fraud and Overbilling
Update: An earlier version of the story incorrectly identified the company involved in the Department of Justice settlement. The Maritime Executive apologizes for any confusion that might have occurred. The company involved is based in New Jersey and is not a similarly named company that was inadvertently mentioned in the prior article. The original details of the case are also contained in a Department of Justice press release.
Ex-McDonald’s CEO whose separation agreement was valued at $105m charged by SEC
A former chief executive of McDonald’s has been charged by America’s federal regulator for making “misleading” claims about his sacking from the company in 2019.Steve Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 for charges related to his termination from the burger giant. While he has agreed to a five-year ban from serving on the board of a public company and paying the penalty, Mr Easterbrook has not admitted or denied the findings.The fast-food chain fired Mr Easterbrook in November 2019 after finding that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee at McDonald’s in violation of company policy,...
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
Florida man and Houston woman plead guilty in $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, US attorney says
Officials said the man and woman might face up to 20 years in prison after admitting to asking people to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans CARES Act provided.
McDonald's ex-CEO will pay $400,000 for allegedly misleading investors about his firing
Disgraced former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook will pay $400,000 to settle charges that he allegedly misled investors about the circumstances of his 2019 firing following a relationship with an employee.
dailyhodl.com
Former FTX Executive and Housemate of Sam Bankman-Fried Cutting Immunity Deal With Feds: Report
A former senior executive at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has met US federal prosecutors with a view of cutting an immunity deal. According to a new Bloomberg report, Nishad Singh, a former director of engineering at FTX, recently visited the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for a proffer session.
Judge allows FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250M bond to parents' Palo Alto home
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is awaiting trial on fraud charges, can can post $250 million bond and live in his parents' home in California, a judge said Thursday.
Former FTX US President Brett Harrison Starting New Company, Denies Fraud
The former president of FTX is blasting the failed crypto exchange and its founder as he pivots to raising fresh funds for his new venture. That’s according to a 49-part Twitter thread where Brett Harrison, who served as the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange’s one-time U.S. head since May 2021, took blistering aim at his former boss, Sam Bankman-Fried, while attempting to distance himself from the disastrous downfall of his former company.
An ex-Coinbase staffer's brother was just hit with the first-ever sentence for crypto insider trading
The cryptocurrency sector just saw its first-ever sentencing for insider trading. Nikhil Wahi, the brother of a former Coinbase staffer, will serve 10 months in prison and was ordered to pay $892,500. He pled guilty in September to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Nikhil Wahi, the brother...
CoinTelegraph
Like son, like father, as Joseph Bankman retains attorney: Report
Joseph Bankman, the father of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, has reportedly hired an attorney as the criminal case against his son moves forward. According to a Jan. 12 report from Reuters, Bankman retained Sean Hecker of New York-based law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP. Bankman-Fried’s father reportedly advised and assisted his son on matters related to lobbying lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and may now be cooperating with the prosecutors behind SBF’s case.
Trump Organization hit with $1.6 million fine for tax fraud
Former President Donald Trump's family real estate business was on Friday ordered to pay a $1.6 million fine in connection with its conviction on felony tax fraud and other charges, multiple outlets have reported. It was the maximum penalty the Trump Organization could have received in the case, and was handed down by a judge in Manhattan's State Supreme Court, The New York Times writes. News of the punishment arrived just days after former company CFO Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the scheme, which saw top company executives dodge taxes on luxury off-the-books job...
theblock.co
Media power group files request to reveal SBF’s secret bail signatories
AP, Reuters and CNBC are among publishers requesting that the two co-signers funding disgraced FTX founder’s bail bond be made public. Sam Bankman-Fried had asked for them to remain anonymous to protect them from harassment and media scrutiny. A collection of news media giants requested that the court handling...
FTX Scandal: Media Companies Push For Public Disclosure Of Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's $250M Bond Co-Signers
Eight major media companies, including The Associated Press, Bloomberg, Reuters and Dow Jones, have made a request to the Southern District of New York court to release the names and identifying information of the two individuals who guaranteed the $250-million bond for former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried. In a...
Comments / 0