Markets Insider

Former top FTX engineer who lived in Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas penthouse is trying to cut a deal with fraud prosecutors, report says

FTX's ex-chief engineer last week met prosecutors probing the crypto exchange's collapse, per Bloomberg. Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-roommate Nishad Singh could become the 3rd top FTX exec to cut a deal. Prosecutors hope Singh will shed light on Bankman-Fried's political donations, per Bloomberg. Another former top executive at FTX could be...
Law & Crime

Disgraced Reality TV Star Jen Shah Fights with Feds over ‘Salacious’ Account of Her Alleged Affair on Eve of Fraud Sentencing

Days before her sentencing, federal prosecutors told a judge that reality TV star turned fraudster Jennifer Shah was hit with a restraining order over an alleged affair. The next day, Shah’s lawyer hit back against what she described as the “unreliable, salacious” allegations — confirming certain parts of the account, while disputing others.
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
maritime-executive.com

NJ Freight Forwarder Pays $1.9M on Charges of Fraud and Overbilling

Update: An earlier version of the story incorrectly identified the company involved in the Department of Justice settlement. The Maritime Executive apologizes for any confusion that might have occurred. The company involved is based in New Jersey and is not a similarly named company that was inadvertently mentioned in the prior article. The original details of the case are also contained in a Department of Justice press release.
The Independent

Ex-McDonald’s CEO whose separation agreement was valued at $105m charged by SEC

A former chief executive of McDonald’s has been charged by America’s federal regulator for making “misleading” claims about his sacking from the company in 2019.Steve Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 for charges related to his termination from the burger giant. While he has agreed to a five-year ban from serving on the board of a public company and paying the penalty, Mr Easterbrook has not admitted or denied the findings.The fast-food chain fired Mr Easterbrook in November 2019 after finding that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee at McDonald’s in violation of company policy,...
New York Post

This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail

When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California.  US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
PYMNTS

Former FTX US President Brett Harrison Starting New Company, Denies Fraud

The former president of FTX is blasting the failed crypto exchange and its founder as he pivots to raising fresh funds for his new venture. That’s according to a 49-part Twitter thread where Brett Harrison, who served as the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange’s one-time U.S. head since May 2021, took blistering aim at his former boss, Sam Bankman-Fried, while attempting to distance himself from the disastrous downfall of his former company.
CoinTelegraph

Like son, like father, as Joseph Bankman retains attorney: Report

Joseph Bankman, the father of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, has reportedly hired an attorney as the criminal case against his son moves forward. According to a Jan. 12 report from Reuters, Bankman retained Sean Hecker of New York-based law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP. Bankman-Fried’s father reportedly advised and assisted his son on matters related to lobbying lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and may now be cooperating with the prosecutors behind SBF’s case.
The Week

Trump Organization hit with $1.6 million fine for tax fraud

Former President Donald Trump's family real estate business was on Friday ordered to pay a $1.6 million fine in connection with its conviction on felony tax fraud and other charges, multiple outlets have reported. It was the maximum penalty the Trump Organization could have received in the case, and was handed down by a judge in Manhattan's State Supreme Court, The New York Times writes. News of the punishment arrived just days after former company CFO Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the scheme, which saw top company executives dodge taxes on luxury off-the-books job...
theblock.co

Media power group files request to reveal SBF’s secret bail signatories

AP, Reuters and CNBC are among publishers requesting that the two co-signers funding disgraced FTX founder’s bail bond be made public. Sam Bankman-Fried had asked for them to remain anonymous to protect them from harassment and media scrutiny. A collection of news media giants requested that the court handling...

