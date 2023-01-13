ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bctv.org

Warning of EBT Card Scam, Reminder of Safe Way to Apply for Assistance

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead Wednesday advised Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which individuals, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text message stating that an EBT card is about to expire or that there is a pending benefit transfer for their EBT card with a reference number attached. When a recipient of this scam responds, they are asked to give personal information.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Scam targets people receiving food assistance, state warns

Pennsylvanians should be cautious of a new scam targeting the personal information of residents receiving food assistance, state officials said Wednesday. Residents, regardless of whether they receive food assistance, have been receiving text messages saying their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards are about to expire, that there is a pending benefit transfer for their EBT card with a reference number attached, according to the Department of Human Services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Pa. Turnpike defrauded of $1 million by alleged scheme to sell E-ZPass transponders linked to fake accounts

Two people are accused of purchasing thousands of E-ZPass transponders from stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where they allegedly registered the devices using fake personal and credit card information and then sold them to truckers so they could dodge paying tolls, authorities said. Federal prosecutors have charged Duvany Zambrano,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Troopers’ Report: Seized Drugs Worth $65.4 Million

HARRISBURG PA – Illegal or prohibited drugs seized by Pennsylvania State Police during 2022 were estimated to be worth a total of $65.4 million, about $10.3 million of which was confiscated during the year’s last quarter alone, the agency reported Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2023). The drug hauls included...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ty D.

Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing

Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
OHIO STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison

Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
SAYRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State funds programs for veteran employment

State grant funding will go towards supporting the job search process for Pennsylvania veterans. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth. Awards totaled nearly $740,000, announced Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "Pennsylvania continues its commitment to veterans through VEP funding, providing modernized training and financial stability as they enter or change careers in our workforce," Berrier said....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DC News Now

Drug trafficking taskforce shuts down 2 major drug organizations

ROMNEY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Federal indictments shut down two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations for trafficking drugs across Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. This was a result of ongoing efforts from the Potomac Highlands drug task force and several other law enforcement agencies. “The threat that we face is much greater than ever before […]
ROMNEY, WV

