Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead Wednesday advised Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which individuals, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text message stating that an EBT card is about to expire or that there is a pending benefit transfer for their EBT card with a reference number attached. When a recipient of this scam responds, they are asked to give personal information.

