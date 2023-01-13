Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Warning of EBT Card Scam, Reminder of Safe Way to Apply for Assistance
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead Wednesday advised Pennsylvanians of a potential scam in which individuals, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text message stating that an EBT card is about to expire or that there is a pending benefit transfer for their EBT card with a reference number attached. When a recipient of this scam responds, they are asked to give personal information.
Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
wtae.com
'Thank you, Pennsylvania': Gov. Wolf pens goodbye message to Pennsylvanians
Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted out a message to the commonwealth Monday morning on his last day as governor, saying:. "Thank you, Pennsylvania. It's been an honor to serve as your governor. Together, we overcame the insurmountable and built a stronger commonwealth. Frances and I are grateful for the opportunity you gave us."
phillyvoice.com
Pa. Turnpike defrauded of $1 million by alleged scheme to sell E-ZPass transponders linked to fake accounts
Two people are accused of purchasing thousands of E-ZPass transponders from stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where they allegedly registered the devices using fake personal and credit card information and then sold them to truckers so they could dodge paying tolls, authorities said. Federal prosecutors have charged Duvany Zambrano,...
4th stimulus check update 2023 — Five states paying out between $200 and $1,700 to millions – see if you’re eligible
MILLIONS of Americans will be getting payments ranging from $200 and $1,700. Coloradans who already filed their 2021 tax return by October 17 can expect to get their payments by the end of January. California's Middle-Class Tax Relief payment has been sent out in separate batches since October, and Americans...
WGAL
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
sanatogapost.com
Troopers’ Report: Seized Drugs Worth $65.4 Million
HARRISBURG PA – Illegal or prohibited drugs seized by Pennsylvania State Police during 2022 were estimated to be worth a total of $65.4 million, about $10.3 million of which was confiscated during the year’s last quarter alone, the agency reported Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2023). The drug hauls included...
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing
Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
Delaware social service providers prepare for reduction in pandemic-era extra help
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Earlier this month, Governor John Carney issued his eleventh extension of the Public...
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
State funds programs for veteran employment
State grant funding will go towards supporting the job search process for Pennsylvania veterans. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth. Awards totaled nearly $740,000, announced Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "Pennsylvania continues its commitment to veterans through VEP funding, providing modernized training and financial stability as they enter or change careers in our workforce," Berrier said....
Drug trafficking taskforce shuts down 2 major drug organizations
ROMNEY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Federal indictments shut down two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations for trafficking drugs across Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. This was a result of ongoing efforts from the Potomac Highlands drug task force and several other law enforcement agencies. “The threat that we face is much greater than ever before […]
