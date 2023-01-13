The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team traveled to Northfield Friday and again on Saturday to take part in the Section True Team Meet, and it was the Packers coming in 7th with a total of 799 team points, as Head Coach Ryan Kelly reported that after Power Points adjustments, the Packers moved ahead of New Prague in the final State rankings, but the squad will miss the cut for State by four places. Moving on to the State True Team Meet Saturday were the host Raiders, who took first with 1,372 team points, followed by Simley with 1,131 team points and Mankato East/Loyola with 1,128 points.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO