Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team 7th at Section True Team Meet in Northfield Saturday
The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team traveled to Northfield Friday and again on Saturday to take part in the Section True Team Meet, and it was the Packers coming in 7th with a total of 799 team points, as Head Coach Ryan Kelly reported that after Power Points adjustments, the Packers moved ahead of New Prague in the final State rankings, but the squad will miss the cut for State by four places. Moving on to the State True Team Meet Saturday were the host Raiders, who took first with 1,372 team points, followed by Simley with 1,131 team points and Mankato East/Loyola with 1,128 points.
Austin Packers gymnastics team fourth at Sweetheart Invitational Saturday
The Austin Packers gymnastics team competed in the 7-team Sweetheart Invitational hosted by Jackson County Central in Jackson Saturday, and it was the Packers earning a 4th place finish with a team total of 133.850. New Prague took first in the team competition with 145.425 points, followed by Worthington in second place with 141.500 points, then came Luverne in third with a team total of 134.425, followed by Austin with the host Huskies taking fifth with 132.675 points, followed by Redwood Valley in seventh with 129.825 points and Martin County Area in seventh with 127.250 team points.
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team downs Wabasha/Kellogg 68-59 Saturday
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team was looking to snap a three-game losing streak in Wabasha Saturday versus the Falcons of Wabasha/Kellogg out of the Three Rivers Confernence, and it was the Blossoms with four players finishing in double figures in scoring to earn a 68-59 win. Brady...
Late 9-0 run pushes Rochester Mayo past Austin 55-44 in Big 9 Conference girls basketball Friday night
The Austin Packers girls basketball team, ranked No. 18 in the state in the latest Class AAA rankings from the Minnesota Basketball News kicked off the toughest stretch of their 2022-2023 schedule at Ove Berven Gym Friday night versus the Rochester Mayo Spartans in a matchup between the top two teams in the Big 9 Conference. Austin entered the contest on a five-game winning streak and a 7-1 record in the conference, while Mayo was riding a nine-game winning streak and were perfect thus far in conference play at 8-0, and Ava Miller, a 6’2″ junior center for the Spartans poured in 26 points, four of which helped to spark a late 9-0 run for Mayo in a 55-44 win.
Austin man in custody after execution of a search warrant at a West Oakland Avenue restaurant Friday
An Austin man is in custody after a search warrant conducted by authorities at a restaurant on West Oakland Avenue in Austin Friday turned up cocaine and suspected fentanyl. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release that 39-year old Terry Izeal Heggs was placed in the Mower County jail after a search warrant was served Friday at 3401 West Oakland Avenue, which included the restaurant Wing Bazaar. Officers from the Austin Police Department, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team and the South Central Minnesota Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation, and Chief McKichan stated that over 50 grams of cocaine were located on the premises, along with suspected fentanyl.
