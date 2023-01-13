ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

UpNorthLive.com

23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Mio man arrested for CSC after third victim comes forward

OSCODA COUNTY – In August 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate an alleged sexual assault. The suspect was identified as 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser from Mio. Walser was arraigned in Oscoda County last year for several counts of criminal sexual and home invasion regarding this case. A second victim came forward and another investigation was launched. The report was turned over to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office.
MIO, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WWMTCw

County board unanimously rejects Camp Grayling expansion proposal

GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Otsego County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week to reject the Camp Grayling expansion proposal and will be asking state leaders to do the same. The Michigan National Guard has asked the DNR for an expansion of 162,000 acres of state land in...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
wcmu.org

Deadline Saturday for public input on Alpena Special Use Airspace

The public comment period for the Alpena Special Use Airspace ends Saturday evening. Residents all across the sunrise side from Huron to Crawford Counties have raised concerns over the Michigan Air National Guard’s proposal. The special air space would extend across nearly the entire northeast coast Michigan, stretching as...
ALPENA, MI
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Harvey Rhys Kaskinen – Jan. 10, 2023

Harvey Rhys Kaskinen was born January 10, 2023 at 6:20 a.m. at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. He weighed 7 lbs 3 oz. Parents are Annie and Josh Kaskinen. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lisa Kaskinen of Beulah, Mich. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kelly Saeger of Los Alamos, NM.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

48 Hours in Mackinaw City

The city beneath the bridge beckons...even in the winter. Where do people from northern Michigan go for a vacation? In the summer, we often head north, to the Straits of Mackinac, the U.P., and beyond, while in the winter we typically go south or west for warmer climes. But why?...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
gandernewsroom.com

9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Zack Love

A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth

A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
GAYLORD, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Detroit Opera Resident Artists to perform with Interlochen students

Detroit Opera, formerly Michigan Opera Theater, is known for its innovative, inventive and often surprising takes on opera. Under the leadership of Artistic Director (and MacArthur Genius) Yuval Sharon, Associate Artistic Director Christine Goerke and Music Director Roberto Kalb, Detroit Opera's productions often present fresh takes on classic pieces as well as premieres of new operas.
DETROIT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

WIAA 88.7 FM maintenance January 2023

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, the 88.7 FM broadcast will periodically stop as IPR installs a new transmitter. Classical IPR listeners in the Traverse City area can try listening to 94.7 FM. Listeners can also stream Classical IPR live from our website, our app or a Google or Amazon smart speaker.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

