Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
Up North Voice
Mio man arrested for CSC after third victim comes forward
OSCODA COUNTY – In August 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate an alleged sexual assault. The suspect was identified as 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser from Mio. Walser was arraigned in Oscoda County last year for several counts of criminal sexual and home invasion regarding this case. A second victim came forward and another investigation was launched. The report was turned over to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office.
Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
WWMTCw
County board unanimously rejects Camp Grayling expansion proposal
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Otsego County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week to reject the Camp Grayling expansion proposal and will be asking state leaders to do the same. The Michigan National Guard has asked the DNR for an expansion of 162,000 acres of state land in...
wcmu.org
Deadline Saturday for public input on Alpena Special Use Airspace
The public comment period for the Alpena Special Use Airspace ends Saturday evening. Residents all across the sunrise side from Huron to Crawford Counties have raised concerns over the Michigan Air National Guard’s proposal. The special air space would extend across nearly the entire northeast coast Michigan, stretching as...
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Harvey Rhys Kaskinen – Jan. 10, 2023
Harvey Rhys Kaskinen was born January 10, 2023 at 6:20 a.m. at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. He weighed 7 lbs 3 oz. Parents are Annie and Josh Kaskinen. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lisa Kaskinen of Beulah, Mich. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kelly Saeger of Los Alamos, NM.
Trooper finds meth in the car after man crashes BMW into a tree in Northern Michigan: MSP
A Northern Michigan man is facing drug possession and other charges after he drove off the road and crashed into a tree last weekend southwest of Cheboygan.
northernexpress.com
48 Hours in Mackinaw City
The city beneath the bridge beckons...even in the winter. Where do people from northern Michigan go for a vacation? In the summer, we often head north, to the Straits of Mackinac, the U.P., and beyond, while in the winter we typically go south or west for warmer climes. But why?...
Driver Hits Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City, Causing Gas Leak
Raverse City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night at Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City. Police say a Traverse City woman crashed into the business, and she told them her accelerator was stuck. The crash damaged Oryana’s gas main, causing a gas leak. The Traverse City...
gandernewsroom.com
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth
A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
Copemish Man Arrested for Drugs After Routine Traffic Stop
A Copemish man is waking up in jail this morning after he was caught with drugs, officials said. Early Tuesday morning, a Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office deputy made contact with the Copemish man after the deputy noticed the vehicle didn’t have proper insurance. The Copemish man had a...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Detroit Opera Resident Artists to perform with Interlochen students
Detroit Opera, formerly Michigan Opera Theater, is known for its innovative, inventive and often surprising takes on opera. Under the leadership of Artistic Director (and MacArthur Genius) Yuval Sharon, Associate Artistic Director Christine Goerke and Music Director Roberto Kalb, Detroit Opera's productions often present fresh takes on classic pieces as well as premieres of new operas.
interlochenpublicradio.org
WIAA 88.7 FM maintenance January 2023
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, the 88.7 FM broadcast will periodically stop as IPR installs a new transmitter. Classical IPR listeners in the Traverse City area can try listening to 94.7 FM. Listeners can also stream Classical IPR live from our website, our app or a Google or Amazon smart speaker.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Juggling Skater Sets New World Record at Otsego County Sportsplex
An East Jordan man broke a world record Sunday afternoon at the Otsego County Sportsplex. Tommy Tropic wanted to see how far he could ice skate while juggling and was hoping to break a world record trying it. He says he already holds the record for juggling on roller blades...
Comments / 2