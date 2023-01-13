OSCODA COUNTY – In August 2021, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Alpena Post was contacted by the medical coordinator from the Northern Michigan Child Advocacy Center to investigate an alleged sexual assault. The suspect was identified as 82-year-old Richard Bernard Walser from Mio. Walser was arraigned in Oscoda County last year for several counts of criminal sexual and home invasion regarding this case. A second victim came forward and another investigation was launched. The report was turned over to the Oscoda County Prosecutor’s Office.

MIO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO