'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kids: Learn About The 4 Daughters He Shares With Wife Sam
While Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s rumored involvement in the James Bond franchise is still just a rumor, he’s enjoyed one super important role since 2010: father. The 33-year-old English actor and his wife of one decade, Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, welcomed two daughters ahead of their 2012 wedding: They had Wylda Rae in 2010 and Romy Hero in 2012. Plus, Aaron has helped raise Sam’s two children she shares with her ex-husband, Jay Jopling: Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15. Read on to learn about Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s four girls.
Dressing to kill: How and why Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ continues to encourage a goth resurrection
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday.” Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix via TNS. In addition to being creepy and kooky, Wednesday Addams is now undeniably a la mode. “Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, is an eight-episode “Addams Family” spinoff series directed by Tim Burton. The show follows a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), still as gruesome as ever. Forcibly enrolled in Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents met, Wednesday is swiftly embroiled in mystery and interpersonal conflict.
Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Reunion Won’t See Amy Jo Johnson In The Pink
Instead of go-go Power Rangers for the 30th anniversary special on Netflix, at least one prominent cast member is singing no-go. “For the record I never said no,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!” Netflix is powering up the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a standalone special set for April 19 that reunites David Yost as Billy Cranston, the original Blue Ranger; Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger; Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos, the...
