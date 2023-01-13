RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Suspicious, Chillicothe Road:. A shopper at a convenience store reported hearing someone screaming 1:31 a.m. Jan. 4. He said he did not see anyone and left the store to report the incident. An officer responded to the store and spoke with the clerk on duty. The clerk saw a couple leave the store while he was walking his dog. No one else was there and he is unsure what they may have heard.

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO