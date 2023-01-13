Read full article on original website
Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit
Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl
In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
3 Vikings most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. Giants
It seems like we all knew the 2022 Minnesota Vikings magic would run out at some point. The team produced a 13-4 regular season record, but getting there took a 61-yard field goal in the first Vikings-Giants game, the biggest comeback in NFL history, and 11 one-score games. That’s why it is not a shock that in the Vikings Wild Card matchup with the Giants, the luck finally ran out. The Giants won the game 31-24 (another one-score game), and as the Vikings head to the offseason to regroup for 2023, we’ll look at Vikings players like Erick Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Kirk Cousins, who were most to blame for this loss.
4 Beloved Vikings Could Play Their Final Home Game on Sunday
The Vikings lost the second seed when they lost the game in Green Bay in Week 17. That loss may
KEYC
Vikings players react following Wild Card loss to Giants
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Vikings took their first loss in a one-score game of the season in a 31-24 loss to the New York Giants in the wild-card round. Following the game, players react to the disappointing, season-ending loss.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
It’s Time for Ed Donatell to Be Done
All season long, the Minnesota Vikings have won despite a defense that ranked in the doldrums of the NFL. Had
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan, former Minnesota QB, puts up impressive numbers at Hula Bowl
Tanner Morgan put up impressive numbers at the Hula Bowl Saturday afternoon, completing 5 of his 8 passes for 94 yards, leading 2 scoring drives in a 16-13 Team Kai win. By many accounts, Morgan was the most complete player on the field in the end-of-year all-star game. Morgan used...
Should 1 Game Determine Ed Donatell’s Fate?
The Minnesota Vikings are set to square off against the New York Giants on Sunday for a Wildcard round playoff
Kevin O'Connell's response when asked about Ed Donatell's future
Ed Donatell's defense didn't come through on the big stage.
The Vikings Made More NFL History in Their Loss to the Giants
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings made one thing clear: they had a knack for the historical. Whether
NFL Fans Are Shocked at the New York Giants Injury Report Entering the Playoffs
Some teams are able to pull it together before the playoffs. But the New York Giants are on another level with the latest injury report. On Sunday, the Giants are going to have to take on the Minnesota Vikings. It’ll be a tough NFL Wild Card battle. The New...
Vikings 2023 Offseason Could Be More Mysterious Than 2022
The Minnesota Vikings unexpected 13-4 NFC North-winning season ended Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium after a loss to the New
If the Vikings Win on Sunday, Their Next Game Will Be in San Francisco
Heading into the weekend, there was a chance that the Vikings could have an extended home playoff run if they
