Unsecured guns and unintended deaths: A preventable epidemic?
Why we reported this series: Unintentional shootings affect hundreds of U.S. children each year. From foolish teenage games to curious children finding a guardian’s guns, nearly one child per day is injured or killed in such a case. The ripples from these incidents have been felt from Gainesville to Tampa to Jacksonville. Florida’s safe storage laws, if strengthened, could prevent these tragedies, experts say. But where state and federal legislation may stall, county school districts and Florida activists across the spectrum of gun ideology are promoting the safe storage of firearms in hopes of better protecting families.
Town of Siesta Key moves one step closer to incorporation
A bill that would allow residents of Siesta Key to form their own government will be introduced in the Florida legislature during the coming session. The grassroots organization Save Siesta Key has for years petitioned local lawmakers to bring a bill to Tallahassee that would allow residents to vote on a referendum to break away from Sarasota County.
The complex task of removing abandoned migrant vessels from Keys' fragile ecosystem
Nonstop arrivals of migrants from Cuba, Haiti and other countries in the Florida Keys overwhelmed federal law enforcement agencies as the new year began. Nearly 1,000 people arrived in the Keys by sea in dangerous — and illegal — trips between Christmas Eve and the first week of January. The Dry Tortugas National Park was forced to close for a week on Jan. 2, after some 400 Cubans had become stranded on the remote island.
Mosaic sells its elite Streamsong golf resort for $160 million
The Mosaic Company has sold the prestigious Streamsong golf resort built atop a former phosphate mine a decade ago. The resort in rural southeastern Polk County includes three courses ranked among the nation’s top 20 by Golfweek. Mosaic announced on Friday that Kemper Sports Management, which has been managing...
