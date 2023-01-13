ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Hoops game notes: No. 19 Clemson at Wake Forest

No. 19 Clemson (15-3, 7-0 ACC) travels to Wake Forest (13-5, 5-2 ACC) on Tuesday at 9 p.m. at LJVM Collesium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Live stats will be provided on ClemsonTigers.com and Twitter updates will be available on Clemson’s official account (@ClemsonMBB). — TV: RSN (Eric Collins; PxP, Brian...
CLEMSON, SC
