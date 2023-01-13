Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Are There More Positions Oklahoma Could Supplement Through the Transfer Portal?
On Wednesday, the portal officially closes until May, so immediate newcomers seem unlikely. But the Sooners still have several positions of need.
Oklahoma Adds Another Tight End out of the Transfer Portal
OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley made his second portal addition of the offseason on Monday morning.
Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
One of Oklahoma's defensive stoppers found a new home in the transfer portal Monday morning.
Oklahoma RB Announces Retirement From Football
Sooners walk-on running back Jaden Knowles announced on Saturday that he would be stepping away from the sport.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss Sunday's loss.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Overcomes Slow Start to Beat No. 23 Kansas
Despite shooting just 28 percent from the field during the first three quarters, the No. 19-ranked Sooners rallied for a ranked win on Saturday.
Oklahoma City University Announces Death Of Longtime Soccer Coach
Longtime Oklahoma City University soccer coach Brian Harvey has passed away, according to the school. Harvey was a founder of the university's men and women's soccer teams and put in 34 years as coach, winning more than 800 games.
Moore's Payton Thomas defeats two-time state champion to claim conference title in 190-pound division
By Michael Kinney OKLAHOMA CITY - Moore High’s Payton Thomas had faced Stillwater’s AJ Heeg once before. The two were both juniors at the time and Heeg, who was wrestling at Edmond Memorial, prevailed on his way to winning his second state championship. Despite that, when the pair faced off ...
6A wrestling contenders Stillwater and Edmond North battle for Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament title
By Michael Kinney OKLAHOMA CITY - When Class 6A No. 1 Stillwater and No. 2 Edmond North faced off last month in the inaugural National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dual Classic, the two squads put on a down-to-the-wire dual. The Huskies pulled off a 33-31 victory to hand the Pioneers ...
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.
The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be used to increase Lake Hefner’s water level. Hefner is Oklahoma City’s primary drinking water source. The city provides treated drinking water to around 1.4 million residents, according to city officials.
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
World-class planetarium project leading progress for Science Museum Oklahoma
Science Museum Oklahoma officially broke ground on the long-planned effort to add a fully revamped planetarium to the museum’s attractions. The post World-class planetarium project leading progress for Science Museum Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
