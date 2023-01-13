Bomb threat prompts evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance

Bomb threat from 34-year-old prompts evacuation at Department of Human Assistance 01:26

SACRAMENTO — A bomb threat has prompted evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a 34-year-old man walked into the department with a backpack and said he had a bomb.

He was detained, but the backpack is still in the building.

The light rail station between 28th and R street is also being impacted.

We will update this story as more details are made available.